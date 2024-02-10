Nigerian celebrity designer Veekee James added some spectacular glamour to the timeline with scenes from her white wedding

The stylist and her lover, Femi, are walking down the aisle today, February 10, as they wrap up their marriage rites

Videos from the ongoing wedding ceremony showed 200 choristers dressed in their white robes, ready to sing at Veekee's big day

Nigerian celebrity designer Veekee James and her heartthrob James are holding their holy matrimony today, February 10.

Video from the wedding preparation made its way online, showing a group of choir members dressed in a white overall robe, ready to sing at the stylist's big day.

200 Choir members sing at VeeKee James and husband's wedding. Credit: @the_city_choir

Source: Instagram

Reports reaching Legit.ng revealed over 200 choristers ready to bless the union with their heavenly voices.

Legit.ng previously reported that the celebrity stylist perfectly showed the beauty of two cultures uniting in love as she hosted her traditional marriage with her husband Femi.

The two lovebirds have been an internet sensation since their engagement announcement at their bachelor’s eve party. It was a sight for sore eyes as the latest couple glowed in their gorgeous marriage regalia.

See the clip below

Reactions trail the 20 choristers at Veekee James' choir

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

mystizinny:

"Omo Vekee money long oo…in this economy she pulled it off."

soft_ajebota:

"Omo them suppose air this wedding for DSTV."

kendis_lov:

"Wow , this is beautiful. Biko make una no vex ohh . What happen between veekee and mizwanneka ? I no va se her anywhere and na bestie them ohh."

faizahhhhhh_:

"I absolutely love this wedding. It takes a lot to carefully plan this one and doing it with your bestfriend makes it all worthwhile….Happy married life veekee…May your smile continue to flourish and blossom through out your new journey Amen."

phenomenal_nurse:

"Girl this wedding should be on live stream I’m here for allllll of eeet."

joan_jaie:

"This would have been me but it would be too “English “ for my mom. Patiently waiting for my kids weddings."

dor.collectionns:

"I felt this was a church before I read the caption. Today nah TODAY."

Source: Legit.ng