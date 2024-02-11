Mohbad's widow, Wunmi Aloba, has cried out for help over the security of her and son Liam's lives

Wunmi claimed that she had been receiving calls from strange numbers and they had been threatening her to desist from seeking justice for Mohbad

A group, Justice For Mohbad Movement Group (JMMG) charged the police and other law enforcement agencies on Wunmi and Liam's safety

Following many reported threats to the life of the widow of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Wunmi, and their son Liam, Wunmi has called on the Nigerian Police and other law enforcement agencies while also seeking help from Nigerians to save her from people allegedly threatening her life.

Wunmi is allegedly crying out because of the viral video of popular TikToker Adeshina Kabir Hayat who vowed to deal with her and make her life unbearable. Wunmi claimed she has been having sleepless nights since receiving calls from some strange phone number users who have been threatening to kill her if she continues to seek justice for her late Mohbad, Nigerian Tribune reports.

"Our Lives Are in Danger": Mohbad's Widow, Wunmi Cries Out, Goes Into Hiding

Source: Instagram

Wunmi said:

"I've been having sleepless nights and moved from place to place for my safety and that of my son, Liam. I get strange calls from different people threatening to deal with me if I continue to seek justice for my late husband. This has taken a huge toll on my health. I have lost my right to privacy. I am speaking up before it gets out of hand."

The late singer's widow called security agencies to help save her life and that of her and Mohbad's only child, Liam. She pleaded:

"I am using this opportunity to call on the Nigeria Police, other law enforcement agencies, and well-meaning Nigerians to save me from those that are threatening my life and that of my son,"

However, a group seeking justice for the late singer, Justice For Mohbad Movement Group (JMMG), had earlier called for action against those using social media to bully Wunmi and Liam.

The group listed famous Tiktokers Hayat, Bukky Jesse, Yeye Kudi Courtroom and a few others for allegedly threatening and cyber-bullying Mohbad's wife.

The group spoke on a trending video in which Hayat reportedly vowed to deal with Wunmi. JMMG warned those involved in such acts to desist from actions capable of adding to the widow's travails.

The secretary of JMMG, Dawah Class, said

"The activities of some unscrupulous individuals targeting and harassing Mohbad's wife and son thereby putting their lives in danger have been brought to our notice. The bullying on social media have reached an alarming height and distress to the widow and son, who are already dealing with the grief of losing their loved one.

The group also charged the security agencies on Wunmi and Liam's safety:

"We plead with the police to swiftly act, investigate and address the reported harassment and threats to Mohbad's immediate family.

