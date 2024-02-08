An Enugu court has sentenced a woman to death by hanging after she was found guilty of murder

The woman lured the make-up artist to an unknown location, where she poisoned and mutilated her body

It was found that the woman had used a lethal chemical substance like acid to cut away some of the deceased parts

A woman, Chiamaka Ifezue, has been sentenced to death by hanging by an Enugu State High Court for killing a make-up artist, Ijeoma Nweke, in Enugu.

The court, presided over by Justice Kenneth Okpe, delivered the verdict on Wednesday after a two-hour judgement.

Nigerian court sentence woman to death for murdering an artist. Pictures used just for illustration purpose Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Woman kills make-up artist with poison

According to the court in a report by The Nation, Ifezue was guilty of killing Nweke by forcing her to drink a poisonous substance. The court also said that Ifezue lured Nweke to her house under the pretext of hiring her for a job. She then poisoned Nweke and dumped her body in Maryland within the Enugu Metropolis.

Nweke, who was based in Enugu, had left home on Wednesday, 11 November 2020, for a job that she got from a supposed client.

FIJ reported that the client, who turned out to be Ifezue, refused to disclose the location of the job and asked Nweke to stop at the Enugu State Broadcasting Service ( ) Bus Stop, where she would pick her up.

Nweke, sensing something was wrong, sent the client’s phone number to her brother via text. However, her phones became unreachable after hours, raising fears that she might have been kidnapped. Her friends and relatives launched a frantic search for her, but it was too late.

On Monday, 16 November 2020, her corpse was found in Maryland in Enugu. Eyewitnesses said that her corpse was mutilated with a substance suspected to be acid. The police arrested Ifezue and charged her with murder.

During the judgment, Justice Okpe stated that all evidence indicates that the convict enticed the deceased to her residence, poisoned her, and then removed her body from the premises.

Court sentences man to death for setting mother ablaze

The Minna high court, presided over by the chief judge of Niger state, Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik, had sentenced Stephen Jiya to death.

Legit.ng reported that Justice Abdulmalik said Jiya should be hanged for setting his biological mother ablaze, which resulted in her death.

The judge, while delivering a judgement in a case of culpable homicide, found the accused guilty of the offence punishable under section 221 of the penal code law.

Source: Legit.ng