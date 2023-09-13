Nigerian singer Mohbad's young wife, Omowunmi, who was obviously broken by his death, mourned him with emotional posts online

Taking to social media, the 24-year-old widow revealed that her son with the singer had just clocked 5-months

Omowunmi wondered what she would tell the young boy, saying he would only get to know his father via the internet

The death of talented Nigerian singer, Mohbad, has greatly devastated his young wife, Omowunmi.

Omowunmi took to her Instagram page to lament greatly over the demise of her husband as she wondered what would now be the fate of their son.

Singer Mohbad's wife reveals they have a young son. Photos: @_c33why

Source: Instagram

According to the 24-year-old widow, her son with Mohbad had just clocked five months on the same day the singer died.

Omowunmi shared a photo on her Instagram stories of the late Mohbad carrying their young son as she lamented over his demise.

She also shared another photo of herself and Mohbad cradling their son after he was just born. According to her, she needs help and cannot do things alone.

Omowunmi made it clear that she was married to the singer. She disclosed that they started dating 10 years ago, and he made sure they made things official by getting married. The young lady also revealed that her late husband ensured she didn’t lack anything in life, and he always proved how much he had her back.

In one of her IG story posts, Omowunmi wrote:

“Liam doesn’t deserve this, what do I tell him? He would only grow to know his father through the internet and his pictures.”

See some screenshots of Omowunmi’s posts below:

See a throwback video of Mohbad telling comedian OGB Recent that his son's name is Light:

Reactions as Mohbad’s wife mourns his death

The sad news of Mohbad’s demise and the knowledge that he had a five-month-old son got many fans emotional. A number of them sympathised with his young widow.

Read some of their comments below:

thefoodnetworknig2:

“My own is no one should try to take whatever estate he left behind abeg… His son needs every penny his father left behind right now! God will console this family .”

foodblogafrica:

“This is really sad .”

kanyinsolax:

“God please come trough for her send strength send helpers .”

Evelyn____xx:

“His name is light. He will be the light of your life and this world. I’m glad he has a child. His generations will live on.”

ms_leemart:

“His name is LIAM meaning PROTECTION , may God continue to watch over him, shine his light upon the entire family he left behind untimely.”

poshest_hope:

“Omg!! No one deserves to lose their partner in their prime. May God give her the fortitude to bear this loss.”

Pretti_woman_:

“I don’t know him personally but I’ve been in a very sad mood. I can only imagine what she is going through. May God help her heal and give her answers. Amen.”

wives_and_mothers:

“So sorry, Mama. He didn't come to the world in vain.”

Naira Marley mourns Mohbad

Nigerian music executive Naira Marley and fast-rising artist Zinoleesky have expressed their sadness over Mohbad's death on social media.

The upcoming star died on September 12, 2023, sparking speculations in the Nigerian music industry.

Mohbad, who died at 27, was signed to Naira Marley's Marlian Records in 2019 and left in October 2022.

Source: Legit.ng