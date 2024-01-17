A video of Mohbad's Wunmi and only son, Liam, recently surfaced online, and it has got people talking

In the viral clip, the little boy who recently turned nine months old was seen rocking a catchy hairdo

Since the late singer passed away, videos and images of Wunmi and Liam have become very scarce online, as investigations to find out who killed Imole intensified

A rare video of Mohbad's wife and son emerges online Photo credit: @famousblogng/@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

In the leaked clip, Liam rocked an unusual hairdo for a boy while his mum tried courting him while singing.

Mohbad's wife sings in viral clip

The caption on the rare clip also got people talking. At the same time, Mohbad's wife in the trending clip was seen singing a gospel song while rocking a Celestial Christian Church of God's (CCC) Sutana.

Read an excerpt of the caption on the video below:

"One day you will tell your story of how your overcame what you went through, and it will become someone else's survival guide. Stay strong Omowunmi "

See the rare video below:

See how netizens reacted to the rare video of Mohbad's widow and son, Liam

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@jblazeroyalty:

"The only DNA needed is the one that determines if that man is truly Mohbad’s father… Because."

@yesnamie:

"Doing DNA still doesn’t harm though or does it?"

@kekelhair:

"This is mohbad carbon copy."

@iamzazy:

"How can they say this pikin no be mohbad own."

@kyng_gigiworldwide:

"Can you just do dna and prove the world wrong. This pickin shaa no resemble mohbad."

@this_is_immy:

"Who’s asking of DNA with this resemblance."

@sylvia_uj:

"This na Mohbad copy and paste."

@ozioma_electronics:

"This is Mohmad child which kain yeye dna test dem need."

@julezobi:

"So much pain in her voice May God heal your soul."

@doriisssssss:

"How Una go talk say this pikin no resemble Mohbad. Eye is paining you pipu."

@adepeju_o:

"Which DNA Joseph Aloba dey find up and down? No be Imole face I dey look for Liam face so?"

Mohbad's wife cries out over death threat

Mohbad's wife cries out over death threat Legit.ng recalls reporting that Omowunmi, during her statement at the magistrate court, revealed her life was not safe.

She said she had to deal with curses, insults and death threats on social media, especially TikTok, since her husband's demise.

Reacting, someone said:

"Bullied her husband, una still dey bully wife for comment section."

Source: Legit.ng