Jigawa State’s judiciary is said to have taken a significant step forward with the appointment of Nilfa Abdullahi Gambo, a 33-year-old mother as a High Court Judge.

Bulama Bukarti, a PhD candidate at SOAS, praised her for her intelligence, hard work, and kindness.

Young Nigerian lady becomes judge

Nilfa, who graduated from Bayero University Kano and was admitted to the Nigerian Bar in 2013, has furthered her education with a master’s degree in International Economic Law from SOAS, University of London.

She’s also a qualified mediator and international arbitrator affiliated with CIArb UK and ICMC.

Bulama said her career growth has matched her personal life successfully juggling her professional duties with raising four children, as shown by bulamabukarti.

Excerpt from Bulama Bukarti's X post:

"Nilfa Abdullahi Gambo is among the list of High Court Judges approved by the National Judicial Council this week. Nilfa is a smart, industrious and kind woman. Her appointment is a result of her sheer hard work and an inspiration to aspiring lawyers and girls in general.

"Having graduated from Bayero University Kano, Nilfa was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2013. She then earned an LLM from SOAS, University of London, specialising in International Economic Law with a focus on Africa. She is also a certified mediator and international arbitrator, and a member of CIArb UK and ICMC. She previously worked as a research assistant, registrar, and mediator at the NICN under several Judges of the Court.

"Nilfa achieved all of this at the of 33, while also giving birth to and raising four children. And when I tell you that three of them are boys, you can imagine what she must have gone through."

