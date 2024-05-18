An emerging clip has shown the moment a Nigerian lady was made to 'release' a man she had charmed

The lady reportedly tied her boyfriend with native charm and was forced to untie him after being caught

Internet users expressed shock at the appearance of the native charm, while others made jokes about it

Nigerians have reacted to a video of a young lady untying a man she had held with native charm.

In a video seen on TikTok, the native charm was made with sticks and thread.

The lady untied the native charm she had made. Photo Credit: @savagebmc1

People gathered around to watch the lady untie the man named Wisdom. While she was at it, a man in the background forced her to declare Wisdom released.

The lady complied and made the declaration as she untied the native charm.

The clip shared by @savagebmc1 on TikTok left some people in stitches.

In other news, a Nigerian lady displayed the charms removed from her body after she visited her village.

Reactions trail the video

Preshwinner7 said:

"So na juju una Dey use and una allow me Dey face that boy with clear eye."

mirabel said:

"So na two sticks and red thread them dey use dey tie man and I don dey waste time since."

Wendy Ada said:

"I been Dey think say I no fine ,so na juju una Dey use."

blessingharry said:

"Na only me nd my sister’s neva tie man."

Lyton jay said:

"Nawaooo. small girl like this dey do juju for person."

Slim boss said:

"Na who dem never catch be saint."

Norahsaid:

"Na only me and 2 girls never do juju."

✨Gold said:

"Ahhh na stick and thread then Dey take tie man?? Nai stick Dey waste for my compound since."

Lady using charms flaunts her achievements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shown off her achievements since she started using charms.

The lady, identified as @mumzymorgan on TikTok, claimed that her whole life turned around just three months after using charms.

A throwback video first showed her in tears with her natural hair weaved before she transitioned into using different luxury human hair and expensive gadgets. She showed off expensive gadgets like the latest iPhone, iPad and lots of money.

Source: Legit.ng