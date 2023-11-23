The late Nigerian singer Mohbad's wife has spoken out about why she has yet to conduct her son's paternity test

Following the complications surrounding Mohbad's death, the departed's father made numerous interviews, insisting that his daughter-in-law must carry out a DNA

In a popular live video, Iyabo Ojo stunned many with revelations of the private discussions she had with the young widow around her son's paternity

Omawumi Aloba, widow of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has addressed the reasons behind her delay in conducting a paternity test for her son, Liam Aloba.

Following the passing of Mohbad, there have been discussions and controversies surrounding the paternity of his son Liam.

Mohbad's wife says she is waiting for her father's inlaw's lawyer before doing son's DNA Credit: @iammohad, @iyaboojofepris

Source: Instagram

The deceased singer's father, in numerous interviews, insisted that his daughter-in-law carry out a paternity test for his grandson.

In a recent development, Nigerian actress Alice Iyabo Ogunro, known as Iyabo Ojo, expressed her frustration in a viral live video. She shared details of her conversations with Wumi regarding the paternity issue.

According to Iyabo, Wumi clarified that she does not oppose anyone conducting a DNA test but emphasised that it would not be her financial responsibility. Additionally, Wumi stated that she is awaiting contact from her father-in-law's lawyer before proceeding with the DNA test.

Fans react to Iybao Ojo's assertions against Mohbad's wife

Legit.ng compiled the fractions below:

___.___ayomidegrace:

"Wahala ! Money you are managing keh."

iceblock15:

"Wunmi what’s the drama about, clear the air and stop the mess. But you choose to be doing hide and seek. we can contribute money for you ooo. How much DNa?"

oluwasun82:

"Make she use inside the money people don send already when Moh die run this DNA."

oloritoporsche:

"Very dark man attention is needed. He can pay for the DNA . He asked for it too. Awon online inlaw isonu."

teggywales:

"Imagine total strangers online demanding dna from me . This it the funniest thing I’ve seen."

beliciousbybee:

"Exactly let them pay for the DNA,sebi he wants it done in 2 different places he should pay frist then if she no drop the boy for DNA you can drag her."

Nigerian man vows to give Mohbad’s wife N10m

A Nigerian man, Larry Omordia, identified as the CEO of African TV, has come forward to challenge the late singer’s wife, Omawunmi Aloba, to prove the paternity of her son, Liam Aloba.

In a trending video sighted by Legit.ng on X, formerly known as Twitter, the elderly man explained why it is important for the late singer's wife to prove her innocence amid the controversies surrounding her husband's death.

He noted that a DNA test would be of no harm when compared to the trauma she would face from the accusations against her.

