Viral street hawker turned singer Salle recently shared a fun video of her driving a car, which appears to be hers

Salle, who has witnessed a massive rise to fame since hitting the spotlight in 2021, was spotted grooving to a song

The video was well received by social media users, as many applauded her growth in her career

Up-and-coming Nigerian singer Kosisochukwa Gospel Peters, better known as Salle, has left people talking over her remarkable progress after she posted a video of her behind the wheel of a car which appears to belong to her.

In the fun video, Salle, spotted in the driver’s seat, displayed a radiant smile as she drove the car.

Video of Salle grooving to a song trends. Credit: @callmesalle

Source: Instagram

The former street hawker was also happily vibing to a song, which seemed to be her new project.

Sharing the video on her social media timeline, Salle wrote:

"Reminding the world that NOTHING LASTS"

Watch the fun video of Salle driving a car below:

Fans react to Salle's new video

People who were familiar with Salle's rise to fame in September 2021 when a video of her singing with a hawking tray trended were surprised to see how far she changed. Read some of the reactions below:

ayobossadebayo:

"Salle of yesterday is now a car owner.. u deserve it."

Styless:

"Small girl of yesterday is now big thanks to TikTok."

francisokafor4:

"God can change someone life just a day I can remember when u are nobody thank God for Ur life."

Franceezfresh:

"i remember when Salle's first video came out, she was with her pan, that was when a guy and a lady asked her to sing, I watched that video so many times, hoping she goes far from that day."

Zita baby:

"This girl just Dey live soft life."

