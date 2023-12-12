A group of concerned Nigerians have spoken up in support of late singer Mohbad's wife

The group, through its spokesperson Koledosho Ibrahim, warned Nigerians over cyberbullying Wunmi and the singer's only child Liam

Koledosho highlighted the aftermath effect of the ongoing cyberbullying of the young widow and her son

A group of concerned Nigerians operating with the name Justice For Mohbad Movement Group (JMMG) seeks to end the social media bullying of late singer Mohbad's immediate family, Wunmi and Liam Aloba, his wife and only child.

The group, in a statement made available to Legit.ng, also warned people responsible for spreading fake information and cyberbullying Mohbad's wife and his innocent 8-month-old son. It mandated them to withdraw all previously made statements that could tarnish the images of Wunmi and Liam on their social media handles within the next 24 hours.

JJMG director of communications, Koleosho Ibrahim, in a statement, stated:

”It is disheartening to witness individuals, hidden behind the veil of online anonymity, attacking a family that is already enduring the profound agony of losing a loved one (Mohbad Imole) under mysterious circumstances.

Effect of cyberbullying on Mohbad's wife Wunmi and son Liam

Explaining the agony the singer's family might be going through from cyberbullying, Koledosho noted that:

"Cyberbullying is not just a matter of online words; it has real-life repercussions which include fine and jail terms. The pain inflicted on the minor and his mother is evident and palpable, and their wounds are still fresh.

The group said that it is its moral responsibility as a group to uplift and give support to people in distress and not to make their suffering worse. It also pleads with Nigerians to give the police and the courtroom time to do a thorough job on Mohbad's case instead of turning social media to courthouses of jury, judge, bailiff and criminal since everyone wants justice for the deceased singer and his family.

Call for Mohbad's son Liam's DNA

Regarding the DNA test for Liam, Koleoso shared his group's opinion. They claimed that anyone can have custody of the child and that it is only a competent court that should be allowed to determine the paternity based on evidence presented before it through a DNA test.

"After such test, the court must declare the child's actual father in dispute, in consonance with the evidence at its disposal.”

Iyabo Ojo says DNA isn't part of the justice for Mohbad movement

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo explained that the request for DNA by Mohbad's dad for the late singer's son, Liam, was not part of the demand for justice for the singer's death, and she called it a distraction.

The actress added that the DNA issue was a family matter, and if the decision is to have the test carried out, they should sort it out within the Aloba clan.

She stressed that if the DNA test was done and Liam was confirmed Mohbad's son, it would not cancel the fact that Wunmi was still a suspect in her husband's death.

