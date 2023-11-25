Internet users are anxious about Adura Aloba, the younger brother of the late Nigerian musician Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Moha

Mohbad’s family has been through a lot since the ongoing investigations into his tragic passing and concerns about his son’s paternity

In the midst of their family crisis, the deceased’s younger brother reached out to the public to express his sorrow

Adura Aloba, the younger brother of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has raised concerns among netizens with his recent plea online.

According to reports from Legit.ng, the family of the deceased has been grappling with the challenges arising from the ongoing investigations into Mohbad's death.

Mohbad's brother speaks about changing his father's name Credit: @iammohbadjnr

Source: Instagram

In a recent update, the father of the late singer appealed to the public for financial support to conduct a paternity test for his grandson, Liam Aloba.

The grieving father emphasised the necessity of conducting the test in two different hospitals, expressing his inability to accept Liam if the results indicate that he is the child of another man.

Mohbad's brother threatens to change his surname

Mohbad's younger brother urgently reached out in the midst of their family crisis, expressing distress and hinting at the possibility of altering his last name.

Taking to his Instagram story, he wrote:

“Getting married to the stuff, now I am changing my surname

See his post below:

Netizens react to Mohbad's brother’s post

See their comments below:

joycedivine4life:

"What's his father's crime here? How can a father who singlehandedly raise you be thrown out into the lion's den? It's well with family."

lucy_ukuma:

"Mohbad was more close to his mother despite staying apart for years, Adura not in good terms with the father, let me not talk of Wunmi. Something is differently wrong with that Man."

saint_samara:

"Werey don collect his share … Moh mother and wunmi is really winning this game. I wish the boy can remember when it remain the father, moh and him with their mother and wunmi. God will judge all of them."

badgyal_1704:

"Wunmi should also change Liam’s name from Aloba to Oladimeji or Ilerioluwa."

superkasa1000:

"You are irrelevant at this point Adura. You couldn't even call your daddy secretly when you sensed your brother was in danger at the end. If you like change your first and last name since your father might be the one who named you, we don't care."

baba_betterr:

"Werey you collide to fight your own father same energy awaits you in the future."

ajokealadire_abela.2:

"He knows wetin we online brothers and sisters no know.....na him know the reason why he said that.......I wish you peace Adura."

ble_ssing_sunday:

"If you’re from a good family filled with love & not greed, you don’t know what God has done for you!"

intrepid_petite_angel:

"Their papa fit make pikin ment!!! My own Dey my body but that their dad ehn? E reach to dis-father am!!! The last time I checked he’s the man of the house and he’s not supposed to come and be spitting all he’s spitting for fame sake and busy doing farewell music for him son, madness raise to power 2!!."

Mohbad’s wife reveals reasons for not doing son's DNA yet

Omawumi Aloba, widow of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, addressed the reasons behind her delay in conducting a paternity test for her son, Liam Aloba.

In a recent development, Nigerian actress Alice Iyabo Ogunro, known as Iyabo Ojo,shared details of her conversations with Wumi regarding the paternity issue.

According to Iyabo, Wumi clarified that she does not oppose anyone conducting a DNA test but emphasised that it would not be her financial responsibility.

