A poignant video captured Joseph Aloba, father of the late singer Mohbad, deeply moved in tears

It was previously reported that Mohbad's mother accused her ex-husband of not being the biological father of the late artist

The clip of the elderly man pouring out his pain amid the allegation left fans and netizens divided on who was innocent in the family saga

Joseph Aloba, father of the late Nigerian singer Mohbad, has spurred concerns online after a touching clip captured him in tears.

The grieving man was seen listening to one of his unreleased songs as he uncontrollably poured his heart out.

This came after Abosede, Mohbad's mother, made surprising accusations against Joseph, asserting that he was not the biological father of the late musician.

She branded Aloba a someone whose sole aim is to extort from Mohbad's demise.

Abosede gave her former husband a three-day ultimatum to submit to a DNA test on the departed artist's paternity.

A day after that, the elderly man caught the attention of netizens with a clip of him crying openly to the public and listing out his sorrows.

Video is below

Reactions trail video of Mohbad's dad crying

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

tobtan_1:

"I don't understand his pains before until I lost my mum the pains of losing the person u love is not easy."

real_yettty:

"Dey play, someone mourning won't even remember camera not to talk of posting it online."

tayoade_falz:

"I’ve decided not to comment on any mohbad post again. May the Almighty God avenge his death in a very dangerous way. May his killers be brought to book no matter how long it tarries, May his oppressors never know peace in their life till they eventually die too."

lunaj_amie:

"You all abusing him , do u think u love mohbad than his father ? He is expressing his pain through his songs and u are mocking him……. If only sense is granted to a lot of ppl , maybe !!! Just maybe !!!"

elejireedunjobi:

"I just don't get how Nigerians think sometimes, a father that single handedly cared for his children when there mother was alive and nowhere to be found, would that person be happy to lose a grown-up and successful son.

"Because of one single mistake he made, they termed him as failure and enemy, where is mohbad's mother when this man was struggling to train the kids she left behind?. Nigerians are one way traffic."

mayorshad:

"As long as baba mohbad is running healter shelter bcs of his son justice ⚖ speak alot of him. I belive him , His in pains."

yusufmarsiyyat1:

"God is with you sir... keep fighting.... Fighting for justice is not for the weak...be strong."

Mohbad's mother shares prophecy about late singer

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad's mother granted an interview with TVC and shared some of the things she was told before the singer was born.

According to her, her husband's elder sister warned her not to abort her next pregnancy because the child was God's promise to her.

She added that she had to name him Promise, which is the English name for Ilerioluwa.

