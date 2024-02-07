Mohbad's mother has allegedly accused her ex-husband, Mr Joseph Aloba, of not being the biological father of the late singer

The elderly mother passed her message via a call with a social media blogger and pleaded for justice

In the audio recording, the late singer's mother gave her former husband a 3-day ultimatum to refute or prove her allegations with a DNA test

Mohbad Aloba's mother has reportedly made shocking accusations about her ex-husband, Mr. Joseph Aloba.

Amid the ongoing fight for justice, the grieving mum, via a social media blogger, alleged that Joseph Aloba is not the biological father of the ex-Marlian signee.

Mohbad’s mum allegedly demands DNA from former husband. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

In a recorded call, the deceased's mum insisted that her former husband undergo a paternity test for their late son to complete their cycle for justice.

The elderly woman issued a three-day ultimatum, demanding that Joseph do a DNA test to prove his biological paternity to the late Mohbad.

She went on to say that Mohbad's dad has always been more concerned with enriching himself than with the well-being of his children.

Her phone call translated in part:

"You thief! I give you three days to do DNA; you'll know that Baba Mohbad is not the biological father of Mohbad.

"You know I'm married to someone else. He's not the owner of those kids; he's just taking money on their behalf, and you say you're looking for justice for Mohbad."

Reactions trail Mohbad's mum's allegations against her ex-husband

Legit.ng gathered the several hot takes online.

See them below:

mimisugar__126:

"Since last year dem no gree do proper burial for the boy ehn the father Dey do rubbish up n down who’s this aunty oni caro white self."

kingniixk:

"Fight poverty with all you have…..innocent boy has been deprived rest & hunger won’t let his parents act responsibly."

_iam_emil:

"All these comments people and yapping meaningless talk.. get the dna test done so the child knows his true identity & paternity that’s all the matters."

demmiecentric:

"This family don get comma from the beginning. Mama no well, papa sef no well. Anyway since Jossy is not the father, let her show us who the real father is . Iya werey."

ibn_abdulkareem__:

Is there anything wrong In a woman asking for her son to be buried since there is no solution to the case on ground ?all this ones wey enter us by asylum go put phone for front dey yarn dust

hairbyfavourite1:

"On God! even the dead is still going through a lot in this country."

suaveskin.co:

"I for even happy if truly he no be him papa. But I have a feeling she’s just saying this out of anger."

dinmahairluxury:

"Which kind family be this, God forbid."

Mohbad's mother shares prophecy about late singer

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad's mother granted an interview with TVC and shared some of the things she was told before the singer was born.

According to her, her husband's elder sister warned her not to abort her next pregnancy because the child was God's promise to her.

She added that she had to name him Promise, which is the English name for Ilerioluwa.

Source: Legit.ng