Popular Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke has spoken up following the controversy surrounding the late prophet TB Joshua

On her social media page, the movie star posted a video where she recounted the experience she and her daughter had with him

Ronke Oshodi-Oke’s disclosure was met with a series of mixed feelings from Nigerians on social media

Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke spoke about her experience with the late Prophet TB Joshua.

Recall that the late preacher started trending on social media in 2024 after a BBC documentary was released detailing some of the atrocities he allegedly committed based on the confessions of his former church members, his daughter and workers.

Nigerians react as actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke shares her experience with late TB Joshua.

Source: Instagram

What TB Joshua did for me and my daughter - Actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke speaks

Shortly after the controversial documentary was released, a number of Nigerians started to either vouch for the late TB Joshua or condemn him, and Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke was not left out.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the Nollywood actress shared a video where she recounted the experience she and her daughter had with the late preacher.

According to Oshodi-Oke, she was never one to believe in prophets because of the high rates of scammers, but she happened to go to TB Joshua’s church one particular day with her daughter, who had asthma, and he delivered her from it by making something come out of her mouth.

The actress added that TB Joshua also delivered her younger sister in a similar way and that she started going to his church since then. Oshodi-Oke noted that apart from his miracles, he was also a very nice man to her and her family, and she believes he was a true man of God.

She said:

“I’m talking about what I saw, what he did for me and my family so at this time I just want people to know that for me he’s a nice man and he’s a man of God.”

See the video below:

Mixed reactions as Ronke Oshodi-Oke speaks on her and daughter’s experience with TB Joshua

The Nollywood actress’ shared experience with the late TB Joshua was met with mixed reactions from netizens after the video went viral. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Yourubagal:

“Because he blessed you doesn’t mean he wasn’t a villain to the other people who’re speaking about their experience with him. Indeed, wisdom is profitable to direct. God cannot be mocked! I had serious childhood asthma and God used my doctors to heal me, does it now mean that same doctor couldn’t have been a bad doctor to another person? Everyone of his accusers and his biological daughter can’t all be lying. Sometimes, it’s okay to keep our thoughts to ourselves so as not to sound insensitive of others plight. Because I survived an accident doesn’t mean the people who died from that same accident offend God!”

Abimbola_busari:

“Madam, this video is not necessary, let GOD be the judge, nollywood actors and actresses enough of your lies especially when it comes to those that give you people money.”

oyindamolaafolabi:

“The only thing baffling me is that girl that calls herself his daughter n saying all sorts of things about him.”

iamtemmie_e:

“Same way you’re sharing your story is the same way those victims are sharing their stories. The victims' families of the building that collapsed are still in pain too. It’s not about miracles. Let’s do better.”

divadeefabrics:

“In all these sis, it is well but there must be some truths in the allegations against the dead. Hee gone but let's leave him to the great hands of the Judge of all...if truly he did all those while using the name of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, haaaaa, he will surely face God.”

boss_nenesly:

“I don't know why these people don't understand, he might be good to you and your family, but it doesn't negate or eliminate the horrible things he has done .. so talk your own truth and they will speak their own truth too ... Las Las na God go judge am.”

molarors:

“Hate to break it to her but the reason sociopaths do good things like this for people is because they need people to hold brief for them like this when they’re outed,they need people to say they’re not like that so they can be able to say all things their victims said is false and they’re being targeted.”

rsk_llc:

“Nigerians having medical problems and be seeking spiritual support to cure something that can be medically treated.”

omotilewa222:

“God will judge all men according to the work of their hands.”

michael_kanoute:

“Africa with religious bondage, what tb Joshua did or what God did.”

ronnique.o:

“Was it him that delivered or God used him for the deliverance? If we are giving clarity, let’s be conscious of how we phrase our statement….”

Prophet TB Joshua's alleged daughter, Ajoke, speaks to the BBC

Legit.ng recalls doing a report about a young lady named Ajoke who claimed to be Prophet TB Joshua's first daughter.

Ajoke was one of the people who spoke to the BBC in their three-part documentary about the atrocities allegedly committed by the late Prophet TB Joshua.

In the BBC documentary, it was disclosed that Ajoke was born out of wedlock by the late prophet and was thoroughly despised by her father.

