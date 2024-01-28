Upcoming Nigerian singer and former DMW signee Lil Frosh has now resurrected the controversy surrounding his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Cute Geminme

In a new video, Lil Frosh denied ever beating her up but admitted to slapping her for disrespecting his mother

Following his social media plea, Davido followed Lil Frosh back on Instagram and it got netizens talking

Upcoming Nigerian singer Sanni Goriola Wasiu aka Lil Frosh is trending for the umpteenth time on social media over claims of him assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cute Geminme in 2020.

Recall that the celebrity couple had made headlines after photos of the bruised and battered Cute Geminme surfaced on social media. She claimed to have been assaulted by Lil Frosh, who was her boyfriend at the time.

Nigerians react as Davido follows Lil Frosh on Instagram. Photos: @davido, @lhilfroshgram, @tha.cutegeminme

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the former DMW signee took to social media to shut down claims of his assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Lil Frosh shared a video on his Instagram page where he denied Cute Geminme’s allegations of him beating her up. The upcoming singer noted that he only slapped his ex-girlfriend because she disrespected his mother, a move that he apologized for immediately.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Not stopping there, Lil Frosh said that the matter was settled and his bae at the time had a boil, which he was nursing her for before she left his house, only for her to share photos of her swollen face and claim that he abused her.

The former DMW signee then used the opportunity to plead with Davido to accept him back while noting that the assault allegations had ruined his career.

In his caption he wrote:

“I thank God for the opportunity that just presented itself,God knows I did not beat Gemini,I was framed,I was blackmailed,and after all I paid,I still can’t get my career back because of the lies that was told against me,nobody gave me listening ears,I tried to explain to my BOSS @davido but he didn’t want to listen because he has zero tolerance for hitting women,please guys help me I am innocent,help me beg Davido to give me a chance again,Nigerians God bare me witness I am innocent.”

See the video below:

See photos of Cute Geminme’s swollen face below:

Davido follows Lil Frosh on Instagram

Following Lil Frosh’s claim of innocence on Instagram, top singer Davido seemed to sympathise with him and followed him on his social media page.

A look through Davido’s Instagram follower list showed that he was now following the upcoming musician.

See a screenshot below:

Reactions as Davido follows Lil Frosh on Instagram

News of Davido following Lil Frosh on Instagram soon spread on social media and it raised mixed feelings from Nigerians. Read some of their comments below:

uncle_jeff_official2:

“Why didn’t you speak up then, why did you keep quiet all this while? It is well.”

ibukundayo:

“At least next time you’ll know not to slap any lady again, sorry Ehn fine boy.”

yesimprettyoma:

“God con use Nicki help Lil froshDuring lilfrosh case it was not beating that made her face swell it was an allergic reaction to a particular dye she used. many pple also had it.”

kwamezack_:

“At this point Chioma should divorce him.”

Mz_potable:

“Lil frosh is playing the pity party .. I pity him.no matter what ehn Never hit a woman.. You can walk out and have some air till you calm down.. Why hit her ?? Saying he only slapped her .. Na from slap e go enter punch.”

3v3lyn_gram:

“POV:: If true this guy did not beat her, the gemini girl should be behind bars cos I didn’t see anything cute about her she should also remember say akpolo eye nobe open eye ✌️.”

_a_very_blessedgirl_:

“Cloutina davido.. always using everything to chase his clout.”

Firstkingfrank:

“Davido actually asked him to do that video, as he has already recorded songs with the boy that he needs to release. So, to make it go through, he needed something to manipulate the public. He asked him to do that public apology. Then, Davido follows him, Next, they will show picture/video in studio, Next, the song will be out and you all will stream it. PUBLICITY STUNT.”

Bllacross:

“I pray he gets back on his feet if he’s really innocent ❤️.”

iam_favouur:

“Dis one Is playing a pity card,no matter u no suppose hit a woman mcheew.”

bigshebz:

“She probably can’t do that to herself so stop playing victim card Abeg.”

an_na_bella11:

“Way to go!!!! Love to see it. Men needs to be heard too, God bless you Davido❤️.”

Ifunanya_official:

“I will continue to say this , men also need to be heard as well.”

fynie001:

“I believe him. A lot of women ruin men because they know domestic violence is what no one wants to hear. Why would you even insult his mom? The truth is that girl brags every where that she ruined him and thank God he is getting ans.”

olufunmibecca:

“This obviously looks like a reaction, I never believed her story. May God protect you men from evil and darkness women IJN (always the yellow ones).”

kingofficialfatalist2:

“Without Davido Shey you no fit blow nii ??? Even if Davido chooses to help you if you no go blow you no go still blow ..e good as you talk Wetin happen but stop thinking na only Davido fit blow you …go hustle on your own and make una meet at the top ..all the artist wey Davido sign na only mayorkun make am among them even the mayorkun sef no blow reach portable my guy go hustle .e good as you clear your name ..na werin you for don do be that tay tay but you too dey smoke Igbo you no fit reason well na God Dey help person no be man Davido get a lot for hein hand he just signed moravey and the other guy ..those ones set never blow.”

Yhemo Lee sues Lil Frosh

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian actor and nightlife guru, Adeyemi Idowu aka Yhemo Lee, took legal steps against Lil Frosh.

Recall that Lil Frosh had taken to social media to accuse Yhemo Lee of slapping and assaulting him for refusing to greet him at an event. The young singer also accused the actor of bullying among other things.

Yhemo Lee took to his official Instagram page to share photos of a court document as he took legal steps against Lil Frosh’s claims which he called libelous.

Source: Legit.ng