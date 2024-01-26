Top Nigerian singer Paul Psquare Okoye’s girlfriend Ivy Ifeoma has spoken on how their relationship affected her

During a recent interview, the young lady noted that the comments from trolls that pains her the most is when she’s called a homewrecker

The young lady’s disclosure sparked a buzz on social media with many netizens reacting to what she had to say

Popular Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare’s girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, recently opened up on how comments from trolls over her relationship with the music star affected her.

Ivy Ifeoma, recently a guest on a Cool FM radio show, was asked about getting verbal attacks from trolls on social media for dating Paul Okoye.

Nigerians speak as Paul PSquare's girlfriend reveals the most painful comment she got from trolls. Photos: @ivy_zenny

Source: Instagram

According to the young lady, she has been through a lot at the hands of social media haters and when her relationship with Paul PSquare first went public, she used to get a lot of mean messages from people in her DM.

Speaking further, Ivy Ifeoma revealed that the comments that pained her the most was when people called her a homewrecker. She questioned where they got their facts from.

In her words:

“People have said mean things to me but let’s talk about this one that people like saying that I’m a homewrecker! That one is the most painful because where did they get their facts from?”

See the video below:

Reactions as Paul PSquare’s bae Ivy Ifeoma reveals meanest comment from trolls

The video of Ivy Ifeoma opening up on the hate comments from trolls that hurt her the most soon went viral on social media and it sparked an online discussion. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

adetutulonge:

“You wreck home Abi you no wreck am? No be infidelity make Paul wife divorce am? You’ve always been in the picture. As she kukuma leave am for you, roast am chop with palm oil.”

poshest_hope:

“The thing is that if you start dating a man who recently separated from his wife, people would say you’re the cause of the separation. There’s nothing you’ll say that will make them think otherwise. You just have to get used to it.”

estherewumi:

“She has a striking semblance with Moses Bliss's wife. She is the worldly version of Marie. The secular version . The baddie version.”

Girllikezara:

“What does she do dat dey are granting her interview ya’all just make anybody famous….”

cokegal_tmg:

“He’s divorced…. Can y’all let the pretty damsel breathhhh??”

firdausiwam:

“You scatter another woman house abi you no scatter??”

The_funmeeey:

“Like how she milked the situation to push herself out there sha.”

_olaremifamu:

“Young lady swear is really Paul you like and not his money. Rich people should learn that people don’t respect their being but their pockets.”

tosinjuls:

“People will always say mean things to project their anger & frustration on someone else. Happy people don’t say mean things to others.”

Tina_kitchen_wares:

“You wreck home Abi you no wreck home ?”

lizzyofblaze:

“She’s not a home wrecker, people should learn to mind their businesses.”

zaff.yarmani1:

“But they didn’t lie na u wreck home Abi u no wreck ??”

Official_afunwa101:

“The man in question is divorced so why blaming the girl ???”

Paul PSquare serenades girlfriend in public

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul PSquare, aka Rude Boy, showed that he was every bit of a romantic after he showered his girlfriend Ivy Ifeoma with love and attention at Tunde Ednut’s birthday party.

In a video captured from the event, the music star was seen singing one of his popular love songs to Ivy Ifeoma. His young girlfriend, who stood by his side, appeared to be very shy as she covered her face at intervals and also smiled shyly at the public display of affection.

Recall that Paul Okoye and Ivy Ifeoma’s relationship was made public in 2022 after he parted ways with his ex-wife and mother of his three kids, Anita Okoye.

