The 3-part documentary on the late Prophet TB Joshua published by the BBC has continued to trend on social media

In a part of the video, Ajoke said to be TB Joshua's daughter from another woman, narrated what she experienced at the church

Ajoke said she courageously confronted her father about the things she did not like, but said she was later ostracised

Ajoke, a lady said to be the daughter of late prophet TB Joshua was part of those who spoke in a trending BBC documentary.

In the investigative documentary, Ajoke, who is now 28, said she had a very difficult time at the Synagogue Church of All Nations.

Ajoke said she confronted her father. Photo credit: YouTube/BBC African Eye.

Source: Youtube

The BBC documentary disclosed that Ajoke was born out of wedlock by the late prophet.

The documentary alleged that the late prophet did many inappropriate things, using testimonies of former workers to back up the claim.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ajoke confronts her father

On her part, Ajoke said she noticed the way her father was mistreating people and confronted him about it. She would later suffer isolation as she was ostracised.

She said she noticed, too, that her father was scared that, at some points, the things he was doing could be exposed to the public.

Watch the full video below:

Reactions to BBC's video on TB Joshua

@preciouschikalipo5856 said:

"That's when you know there is a difference between religion and Christianity."

@thembinyoni1266 said:

"May God help us all with discernment when it comes to the church."

@uduakalban639 said:

"As a kid in the 90s, watching this man on TV scared me, I was never sold to what he was doing."

@preciouseze5731 said:

"2024 is the year of exposure!!! Honestly, this is nothing new to some of us. Praying for healing to the victims."

TB Joshua's right-hand man also spoke

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who worked for TB Joshua said they were asked to record everything.

Paul Agomoh said he was like the most trusted person to TB Joshua.

He said the late prophet spent a lot of money producing VHF videos containing miracles and activities in the church.

Source: Legit.ng