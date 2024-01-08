A Nigerian man, Paul Agomoh, has told the story of how cameramen were told to work at TB Joshua's church

The man said the late TB Joshua gave them a law to record every single miracle going on at the Synagogue Church of All Nations

Paul, who described himself as very close to TB Joshua, said the late prophet came with something powerfully different

A 3-part investigative series by the BBC has opened a can of worms with some former members narrating what happened at the Synagogue Church of All Nations.

In a part of the video, which is trending on social media, a former right-hand man to the late Prophet TB Joshua said they were given a command.

The man said TB Joshua asked cameramen to record everything. Photo credit: YouTube/BBC African Eye/Twitter/TB Joshua.

Source: UGC

According to Paul Agomoh in the BBC report, TB Joshua instructed them to record every single miracle at the church.

He claimed the prophet invested more than 90 per cent of all money generated in the making of VHS videos.

His words:

"The he gives to cameramen is 'record everything. So many videos, so many."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of man who worked with TB Joshua

@O_omayoza said:

"You ppl have balls sha. Person wey no Dey alive how e wan defend himself, y’all keep insulting his memory."

@Callipers_ said:

"Part 2 should be the main action. When will it be out, please?"

@Brighter6N commented:

"I seem to be the only person that hasn't listened to this."

@OfficiaMichel55 said:

"Why are they not talking when he’s alive? Lol after how many years. It will be three years in June lol."

@Femidaniels30 said:

"I still don't know why people just dislike this man, especially some men of God."

@Cynthia1_ibe commented:

"Even if he did all these, please, this man is dead, for crying out loud. Can they all rest."

Source: Legit.ng