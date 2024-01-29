A video of Tanya Okpala having a chat with a man on the streets of Awka, Anambra State has gone viral on social media

Tanya, who is a half-cast with a mother from Belarus and a Nigerian father of the Igbo tribe, represented Nigeria in tennis during the 1990s

The former tennis champion appeared unstable in the viral video and has been taken by the government for rehabilitation

Former Nigerian professional tennis player, Tanya Okpala, was recently found wandering the streets of Awka, Anambra state.

In a video shared by @ on X, the tennis champion revealed how she found it hard to believe that Nigeria had forgotten her.

Former tennis champion roaming the streets Photo credit: @Chude Nnamdi/ X.

Source: TikTok

Former tennis champion wandering the streets

According to Tanya, she has been labelled a prostitute and mad woman by people in the area.

She also lamented that people always advised her to return to her country because she’s a half-cast but she considers herself an Igbo lady.

The half-cast with a Belarus mother and Igbo father revealed that she was planning to return to her village and take care of her daughter.

In her words:

“The whole world hears my story and they laugh at me. They ask me to go back to my country. I was a former lawn tennis champion in Nigeria. I don’t know if you are familiar with Tanya Okpala and Jacqueline Okwueze during those days.

"I played tennis for Nigeria and Africa. I’m not asking for much just a little bit of help. I've been labelled a prostitute in this area, another of my names here is ‘onye ara’.”

Okpala is said to have practised as an immigration lawyer in the United States for some time.

Reactions trail video of Tanya

Netizens felt pity for the former tennis champion and prayed for a turnaround in her life.

Collins said:

“Omo this one pain me. O! i feel for her, hope y'all find her and we collectively help her. it does not matter whats her story, she deserves better.”

@khay9yne reacted:

“Probably substance abuse. But as someone already said, our child is forever our child; a national star deserves better than this.”

@SotChi said:

“She needs to be rehabilitated. Shame to those that ask her to go back to her country, we don't do that here. our child is our child, except they choose otherwise.”

@_seventhson said:

“Tennis winner, immigration Texas lawyer to this nah bro, indeed nothing remains permanent under the sun.”

@brownjust reacted:

“She used to stroll around Oko-Ekwulobia axis before she was unseen. She has a daughter that she moves around with also She's quite brilliant though suffering from addiction. She says her father is from Nanka in Aguata LGA.”

@5f7395d6d4034e1 said:

“Nigeria government seem to have no responsibility at all, citizens take care of their security, mental health, power, fix the roads to their houses themselves, no functional public health, provide jobs for themselves, what then is the role of the government.”

