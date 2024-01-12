A former worker of TB Joshua, Debo Akinyemi said the late SCOAN founder made childless couples swap partners among themselves

Akinyemi said the late popular televangelist, TB Joshua, was a man who loved to have meetings in the night

According to Akinyemi, TB Joshua swapped childless spouses among themselves to enable them to have children

Ikotun, Lagos state - A pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Debo Akinyemi, has accused the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Prophet TB Joshua of making childless couples swap partners among themselves.

Pastor Akinyemi stated this in a write-up published by ChurchTimes Nigeria.

According to Akinyemi, he discovered this when he worked for the late pastor as a deputy editor in a defunct newspaper, The Exclusive.

TB was a man of the night

He said one of the first things he noticed was that TB Joshua was a man of the night.

“He would summon us the senior editorial staff to his church for meetings fixed for 5 or 6 pm but would never show up until 12 or 1 am the following morning. And when he eventually showed up the matter for which he called us could be very mundane. And the meeting itself hardly lasted longer than 10 minutes.”

Writing on the alleged exchange of childless couples to get pregnant, he wrote:

"Another strange thing about the church was the way he made married couples swap partners among themselves. He made this happen as a ritual to enable childless couples to have children. Strangely, many couples who could not have children would start having children with new partners with whom they had just been matched. In other words, formerly married husbands and wives saw their former partners coming to the church in the arms of new spouses.

"TB was even bold enough to propose the swap to my colleague, Joe then a senior editorial staff of Guardian Newspaper. Joe and his wife were then seeking the face of God. And when they went to see the prophet he told them the only way out was to break up and find new separate partners from among the congregation."

