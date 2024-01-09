Ikotun, Lagos - The Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN) has responded to the BBC documentary about the late Temitope Babatunde Joshua, commonly known as TB Joshua, who founded SCOAN.

SCOAN has characterized the documentary against TB Joshua as baseless and asserted that the individuals interviewed in the report are not affiliated with the church.

TB Joshua founded SCOAN in 1987, and it is headquartered in Ikotun, Lagos State. Photo Credit: Mathew Ashton and Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

In an official statement signed by its Public Affairs Director, Mr Dare Adejumo, the church clarified that the statement's purpose is to dispel any misconceptions arising from the report.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported on a contentious documentary released by the BBC on Monday, January 8, that implicated the late TB Joshua in several crimes, including allegations of rape against certain individuals.

As quoted by Vanguard, SCOAN said:

“BBC World Services investigative unit, code-named Africa Eye, came out this week with weird and strange episodes of atrocities against the late founder of SCOAN.”

The statement emphasized that the core essence of journalism lies in the exploration and dissemination of information, whether through publication or broadcasting.

However, it highlighted that straying from the profession's ethical norms and foundational principles is a deviation.

The church asserted that for journalism to serve as a societal watchdog, it must uphold principles such as fairness, balance, and objectivity.

These qualities are deemed essential for journalism to maintain its dignity and honour and earn respect as the fourth estate of the realm.

The church said:

“Only the BBC can best explain why it woefully deviated from true journalism and chose to be dishing junk and feeding the public with stones called bread by its offensive and disenchanted reports of disgruntled elements.

“This, to say the least, is insulting to our professional and public intelligence. One thing is very obvious: hundreds of BBC charades cannot rubbish the indelible footprints of TB Joshua’s legacies on earth again.”

The statement suggests that the BBC could have gained a firsthand understanding of the events at the church by visiting in disguise as regular visitors rather than depending on information from dissatisfied and possibly manipulated individuals, some of whom had no previous association with SCOAN.

“This is illogical, irritating, incomprehensible, unfathomable, and satanically dubious and malicious," the statement added.

The Church expressed strong disapproval of the report and pleaded for divine forgiveness for the sponsors, emphasising that the persecution of divine messengers or servants of God is not a novel occurrence throughout history.

The Church acknowledged that facing false accusations and manipulated witnesses against the gospel has been a recurring challenge for the Church.

Source: Legit.ng