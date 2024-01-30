Davido's baby mama, Larissa London, was one of those who attended his recent show at the O2 Arena

The mother of one shared videos and pictures of the wonderful moment she had at the Timeless concert

Seeing that she also promoted the singer's event online, fans and netizens weighed into the nature of the relationship she has with the musician

David Adeleke, aka Davido's baby mama, Larissa London, recently trended on social media following the Nigerian singer's UK concert.

Larissa shared pictures and videos of herself enjoying the groove at the DMW boss' 02 show, leaving many to wonder about their relationship.

Larissa London attends Davido's O2 show. Credit: @larissalondon, @davido

Recall that a video of Davido relishing some quality time with his son from the UK lady went viral online, with tonnes of speculation from fans.

Larissa's presence at OBO's show didn't come as a surprise to many. Meanwhile, the young lady stunned netizens by promoting the singer's show online hours before the set time.

See the videos and pictures below:

Reactions trail Larissa London's presence at Davido's show

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

bdevine490:

"She lives in London,what is wrong in going to her child's father concert in her city?"

mmasinaobi_1:

"Larrisa knows that being unhappy with her baby daddy is not going to help her in anyway. For the sake of her daughter. You go girl. DO YOU."

greenysteph:

"This Larissa fine oooo be like she's the finest among his baby Mama's and wife."

ene_ghus:

"Well like they say she’s a good and understanding woman if every woman can be as understanding as she is, then men won’t have problems make such understanding avoid."

olanma100:

"She’s deceiving herself. You better move on with your life oh so that another man can marry you. The man you are trying to famz has a wife in his home."

properties_by_susan:

"If you can’t beat them, you join them."

