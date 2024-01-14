A Nigerian lady who worshipped at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), has shared her experience

In a video she posted on YouTube, the lady, Chi Odette, who resides in Cameroon, said she visited TB Joshua's church in 2017

According to her, her close contact with the late prophet TB Joshua did not show him as a bad person capable of doing evil

A Nigerian lady based in Cameroon has disputed the information contained in BBC's documentary on the late prophet TB Joshua.

In a YouTube video, the lady, Chi Odette, insists that TB Joshua could not have done all the things he was accused of by some of his former disciples.

The lady said everything she saw at the SCOAN was transparent. Photo credit: YouTube/Chi Odette and X/TB Joshua.

Source: UGC

Sharing what she called her personal experience with the late prophet, Chi said she visited the SCOAN in 2017, during which she witnessed some events in the church.

She said she was invited to join the church work force since she was residing around the area.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Chi said she had come from Cameroon, where she is based, to worship at the church, and she said everything was transparent and nothing was hidden.

She said the prophet prayed for her, and she manifested and was delivered, and things were done transparently contrary to what the former disciples claimed.

Her words:

"This is my personal experience of working with this great man of God, the stories are out there,anyone can choose what to believe."

She said when she wanted to go back to Cameroon, no one tried to stop her or force her to be part of the workers.

Watch the full video below:

Reactions as lady dispute BBC documentary

@davidlubu6908 said:

"Mark 6:4 “A prophet is honoured everywhere except in his own hometown and among his relatives and his own family.” Thank you for sharing."

@jebriltau9138 said:

"Thank you for saying the true thank you Lord Jesus Christ."

@afeezfemiolundegun7087 said:

"Thank you my sister, for speaking the truth."

TB Joshua's right-hand man speaks up

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who worked for the late TB Joshua said they were asked to record everything.

Paul Agomoh said he was like the most trusted person to TB Joshua.

He said the late prophet spent a lot of money producing VHF videos containing miracles and activities in the church.

Source: Legit.ng