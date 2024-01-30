Big Brother Naija Princess revealed in an emotional clip that her Range Rover was stolen in Maitama, Abuja

The reality TV star narrated the incident and explained how her vehicle disappeared from the parking lot of a restaurant

Princess further expressed her dissatisfaction with the substandard treatment she received from the restaurant and how she recovered her stolen vehicle.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Princess Onyejekwe recounted the terrifying experience of having her Range Rover hijacked in Abuja by members of a restaurant staff.

The reality TV personality narrated that her Range Rover was being taken on November 28, 2023, while she was out at a Chinese restaurant in Maitama, Abuja.

BBNaija Princess narrates how her Range Rover was stolen at Abuja restaurant. Credit: @iamprincess_official

Source: Instagram

A friend of hers had suggested that they try out the restaurant, and after her eat-out at 8:30 pm, she noticed that her car keys were missing in her bag.

The time was running out, so she made the decision to depart in the hopes of arranging for a tow until someone could recover her car key. The following morning, she went there and couldn't find her car.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She revealed that management had treated her poorly, despite informing them before leaving the previous night.

Princess revealed the perpetrators' identities in a subsequent video after the police had taken them into custody. She went on to say that the car had been badly vandalised.

See the videos here

Netizens react to BBNiaja Princess' stolen car

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

flawlessbyamazing:

"I’m sorry you had to go through this. God restore you emotionally, financially and mentally queen."

liemamzansi:

"Wow Nigeria is truly a crazy place. I can’t wait to hear more about how the car was finally found but dmmn that would have been a very crazy experience."

memetush:

"You speak so well. Your demeanor is everything. I could listen to you speak for hours."

prettowag1111:

"I think say you want tell us that it wasn't found cos its a crazy story…. But thank God it was found."

nkechiblessingsunday:

:Haaa,I fit craze oooooo this car I use my last card buy? No ooooo Haa rough play."

Source: Legit.ng