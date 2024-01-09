DJ Cuppy appears to be getting ready to take the Nigerian music industry by storm this year

This comes as the billionaire daughter shared a picture of her with the YBNL label boss and music star, Olamide

Cuppy, who has been promoting her old song Jollof On The Jet, revealed she was back in the studio

Billionaire heiress and disc jockey Florence Otedola, known as DJ Cuppy, seems to be working on a new project.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Cuppy appealed to her fans and lovers to give her time as she was still trying to perfect her music.

DJ Cuppy is set to drop a new song in 2024. Credit: @cuppymusic @olamide

Source: Instagram

It, however, looks like the billionaire daughter may have been taking some music lessons from YBNL label owner and singer Olamide, aka Baddo.

Olamide, who is known for discovering and promoting new talents, happens to be one of the key players in the careers of famous singers like Zlatan Ibile, Bella Shmurda, Fireboy DML, Asake, Lil Kesh, Portable Zazu, among others.

Cuppy recently began pushing her old song Jollof on the Jet shared a picture of her with Olamide, adding that she was back in the studio.

She wrote in her caption:

"Back in the studio in 2024."

See a screenshot of Cuppy's post below:

Screenshot of DJ Cuppy's Instastory. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

With the look of things, Cuppy, who once expressed willingness to be a backup singer for Olamide's protege Asake, may have a new jam on the way that could feature the YBNL boss.

Perhaps this time, the billionaire daughter with Olamide's influence would get in right in the music industry.

Zlatan shares how a single verse from Olamide changed his career

Legit.ng previously reported that Zlatan Ibile opened up on how Olamide helped his music career.

During an interview, the Zanku crooner explained how he met Olamide and how he kept stalking him to get a verse.

According to Zlatan, it was life-changing when Olamide gave him a verse because he was always sending messages and tracking him on Snapchat.

In another report, Asake revealed how Olamide took his music career to the next level.

The Lonely At The Top crooner said:

“One call from @Olamide and everything changed.”

Source: Legit.ng