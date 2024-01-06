Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola decided to stir a frenzy online following the sudden disappearance of her verification badge on Twitter

Nigerian disco jockey Florence Otedola, best known by her stage name DJ Cuppy, has expressed her frustrations at losing her verification badge on the microblogging site X, formerly Twitter.

For reasons that are still unclear, the X app removed the musician's blue tick verification, which has since infuriated her.

DJ Cuppy complains about losing twitter badge Credit: @cuppymusic, @elonmusk

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng observed that the billionaire heiress went to the social platform by midnight to unpack her anger, and vented about losing the attention of one of the app's influencers, Asawaju Lerry.

Cuppy also called the attention of the app's CEO to her complaint. She wrote:

"They thief my blue tick AND my Lerry for my hand @elonmusk"

See her post here

Netizens react to Cuppy's callout

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@LytSkinnedGirl:

"I'm sorry is this real??? At 1am?? What happened to shame."

@Akinjoshua2017:

"You abandoned lerry when he no get anything, especially when he needed you most, now God don bless am you want come back? You are a gold digger and Lerry have moved on."

@_VALKlNG:

"Nothing wey dem fit tell me, ofori gbale nigba to kere."

@DailyWaterZ:

"I would of sworn this is a parody."

@FoluboiNg:

"Shey you still Dey Dj or uno Dj again ?"

@LytSkinnedGirl:

"You said you didn't want, he went for someone else and you are crying."

Source: Legit.ng