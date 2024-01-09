Fireboy DML, in a new video, revealed he may not be able to drop a music project like his debut album LTG

The YBNL signee revealed his perspective on life has changed since he became a millionaire

Fireboy, who featured British star Ed Sheeran in Peru, revealed he was reluctant to release the hit jam in 2021

Nigerian singer Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahan, known professionally as Fireboy DML, confirmed his financial status.

During a show on The Beat FM, Fireboy DML, who is signed to music star Olamide's YBNL music label, revealed he is now a millionaire.

Fireboy DML reveals he was reluctant to drop Peru. Credit: @fireboydml

The singer also shared how his perspective on life changed after receiving an alert of N50 million.

Fireboy suggested he might be unable to create an album like Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps (LTG), released on November 29, 2019.

He also recounted how he was reluctant to drop his hit song Peru, released in 2021.

Fireboy DML said:

"How do u expect a 27-year-old millionaire who has seen life, experienced life to make another album like LTG again, think about it.

"People need to understand that artistes are human beings and need to grow, I didn't like Peru at first, I didn't want to drop it, Olamide and Empire leaked it."

Watch the video as Fireboy DML speaks below:

People react as Fireboy DML reveals his net worth

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video. See them below:

dymeji15:

"Just like people expecting a 33 year old billionaire to still make an album like superstar.."

tamii_tyg:

"Send him back to the slums of Abeokuta then."

ThaBoyYom:

"This ‘Growth & Evolving’ P na just cheap excuse abeg, how did dem 2baba, Kells, Breezy & Celine Dion do it for a decade dropping gems then, He’s just about 3-4yrs in talmbou can’t make an album like the debut again."

ikechukk:

"Are you as rich as Taylor swift ? Jay z ? Khaled ? Oga make us another world star album ! We are waiting !!!!"

abruja009:

"He is just lazy. Burna Boy is a billionaire and still makes amazing albums."

