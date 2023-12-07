“Be Patient With Me”: DJ Cuppy Explains Reason for Not Dropping New Song This Year As Promised
- DJ Cuppy, in a recent video, has appealed to her fans and lovers to be patient with her on their expectations from her in terms of music
- The billionaire daughter revealed she is still trying to perfect her music as she wants to make sure she gets it right
- Cuppy first dropped her debut album, Original Copy, in 2020 with the hit song Gelato featuring Zlatan Ibile
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Legit.ng Better Now.
Popular disc jockey (DJ) and singer Ifeoluwa Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, has hinted she is still interested in making music.
In a recent video that has gone viral, Cuppy appealed to her fans to be patient with her, revealing that she was still trying to perfect her music.
Cuppy, who released her debut album Original Copy in 2020, admitted she made a promise about dropping a new song this year.
She, however, stressed that she wants to, first of all, perfect the art.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Speaking in a video shared on her social media timeline on Wednesday, December 6, Cuppy said:
“But, let me say it again, God’s timing is the best even if it doesn’t align with your ego. I wanna make sure I get music right. And at 30, I feel I have another proper shot, and I’ve small small energy. So, be patient with me.”
Watch Cuppy's video below:
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Cuppy expressed willingness to be a backup singer for YBNL star Asake.
People react to Cuppy's video
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:
UTD_hice:
"So u dey sing before?"
Emmyifeoluwa13:
"I thought u were more of a pink person why u come wear peach."
"Any meter will be accepted, pls help": Nkechi Blessing begs Davido after Wizkid gave Money Gee N20m
OlaSupercc:
"Omoh I use God beg you no drop music again! E don do."
MerrickOluSpeak:
"U still wan sing ni I tot u gave up already."
Cuppy speaks about her heartbreak
Legit.ng reported that Cuppy addressed the end of her engagement to Ryan Taylor.
During a conference, the billionaire daughter used her life experiences as a reference in her lecture.
Cuppy's statement came after Ryan buzzed the internet about why he left all his ex-lovers.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng