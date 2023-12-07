DJ Cuppy, in a recent video, has appealed to her fans and lovers to be patient with her on their expectations from her in terms of music

The billionaire daughter revealed she is still trying to perfect her music as she wants to make sure she gets it right

Cuppy first dropped her debut album, Original Copy, in 2020 with the hit song Gelato featuring Zlatan Ibile

Popular disc jockey (DJ) and singer Ifeoluwa Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, has hinted she is still interested in making music.

In a recent video that has gone viral, Cuppy appealed to her fans to be patient with her, revealing that she was still trying to perfect her music.

Cuppy, who released her debut album Original Copy in 2020, admitted she made a promise about dropping a new song this year.

She, however, stressed that she wants to, first of all, perfect the art.

Speaking in a video shared on her social media timeline on Wednesday, December 6, Cuppy said:

“But, let me say it again, God’s timing is the best even if it doesn’t align with your ego. I wanna make sure I get music right. And at 30, I feel I have another proper shot, and I’ve small small energy. So, be patient with me.”

Watch Cuppy's video below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Cuppy expressed willingness to be a backup singer for YBNL star Asake.

Cuppy speaks about her heartbreak

Legit.ng reported that Cuppy addressed the end of her engagement to Ryan Taylor.

During a conference, the billionaire daughter used her life experiences as a reference in her lecture.

Cuppy's statement came after Ryan buzzed the internet about why he left all his ex-lovers.

