Nigerian singer Asake, who is currently blazing hot, has joined the long list of singers who Olamide has helped push to the spotlight

Asake has nothing but good things to speak about the YBNL label boss as he revealed that a single call from Olamide changed his life

The singer’s statement has stirred emotions from many fans and followers of the veteran singer as they applauded him for the effort

Popular singer Asake Mr Money is the latest music artist who has made it to fame thanks to Olamide.

Asake, has joined the likes of Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Fireboy DML, among others who, through Olamide, made it to fame.

Olamide changed everything: Asake. Credit: @asakemusic @olamide

Source: Instagram

The singer who Olamide signed to his Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBN) label in February 2022, has nothing but good words to say about his boss.

Asake, who said he used to hustle for bed space in a recent statement via his Twitter handle, stated that Olamide changed his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In his words:

“One call from @Olamide and everything changed.”

See the post below:

Fans react as Asake speaks on how Olamide changed his life

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

demilade:

"It's a sinful and an abominable act not to love Olamide, May he forever be blessed for everything he's done. He's indeed an inspired."

onyebuchii:

"Asake, You are grateful to olamide for putting you out there and it is only right, you have to remain indebted to him because just like others before you, he has been instrumental to the success you are having now, you are good and I love all your songs, but work on your lyrics."

Baddo:

"@Olamide na u be d real goat God don. Bless u already long life go follow u ."

Asake becomes a landlord, shares pics of new house

Popular singer Ololade Asake, who refers to himself as Mr Money, is now a proud landlord as he took to social media to share a picture of his new home.

The singer, who is signed to Olamide’s Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) label, took to his social media timeline to share the good news as he said he went from searching for free bed space to having his own home.

In his words:

“Went from hustling for free bedspace to investing in real estate.”

Source: Legit.ng