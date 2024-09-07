Tanzanian singer Juma Jux made it to the conversation on Nigerian social media space following his engagement to Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo's only daughter Priscilla

The singer made headlines after he was given a royal welcome by Priscilla when he arrived in the country

After spending a few days in Nigeria, which coincided with his 35th birthday, talks about his wedding with Iyabo Ojo's daughter, has been on online in-laws' lips

Tanzanian R&B and Afrobeats singer Juma Jux, whose real name is Juma Mussa Mkambala, became a popular name in Nigeria following his relationship with his fiancee Priscilla Ojo, an influencer and only daughter of popular Yoruba actress Iyabo Ojo.

Iyabo's colleagues Mercy Aigbe and Omoborty confirmed his engagement to Priscilla during his short stay in Nigeria, shutting down speculations that it might be a publicity stunt.

Priscilla Ojo’s Tanzanian boyfriend, Juma Jux, graduated from a university in China. Credit: @juma_jux

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Tanzanian star, who has left Nigeria with Priscilla as of this report, received a presidential-style welcome in Lagos and was treated to a paparazzi lifestyle during his stay.

Iyabo has also assured online in-laws that they would be carried along about Priscilla and Jux's wedding.

While Jux is a popular name in East Africa, the same can't be said about him in West Africa and Nigeria. Legit.ng in this article lists things to know about Juma Jux.

Juma Jux's music career

The Tanzanian singer started rapping at 16 alongside his friends. He, however, made his professional debut in the music scene in Tanzania after sealing a deal with A.M Records.

While he is known for songs like Sugua, Fashion Killer, and Enjoy, Jux has worked with his well-known countryman Diamond Platnumz, Vanessa Mdee, and Gyakie.

How many relationships has Jux been in?

Before his relationship with Priscilla was made public, he dated Vanessa Mdee, a Tanzanian singer and TV personality, until 2019. Mdee is now married to Nigerian-American singer Rotimi.

Another of his public relationships was with model and influencer Karen Bujulu, but they separated in April 2024.

Reports from Tanzania revealed Karen slammed Jux's relationship with Priscilla.

While people congratulated Jux on his relationship with Priscila, Karen shared a picture of a cocktail with the caption, "Old fashioned."

However, in an interview with Tanzania's Millard Ayo, Jux revealed he had dated five well-known women. He said he doesn't date for a short time.

"Every woman that I dated, I felt like I was going to marry them," he said.

Jux owns a clothing line

Aside from his professional career as a musician, Jux, popularly known as ‘African Boy,’ is a fashionista who owns a clothing line he launched in 2018.

The brand, African Boy, which reflects his unique style, is available across East Africa.

Juma Jux's stance about baby mama

The 35-year-old singer, while speaking with Tanzania's Millard Ayo, said he would want a child in wedlock.

Jux, who said he doesn't want a baby mama, added:

"I am hoping to have kids in marriage, the woman that I will have kids with, will be my wife. I will do everything I can to make her my wife."

Tanzanian star once planned a women's only concert

Jux planned to have a concert, ‘King of Hearts, ’ in Dar es Salaam, which was dubbed to be the first show of its kind to be held in Tanzania.

The Sugua singer said it was meant to thank female fans who stood by him since he began his career.

The concert, however, was thwarted owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Jux graduated from a university in China

In 2017, the Tanzanian R&B singer graduated from Guandong Pharmaceutical University, China.

Jux, who shared photos from his graduation ceremony, expressed his joy at completing his four-year study at the university.

See pictures Jux shared on social media after he graduated from university below:

Hopefully, his relationship with Priscilla would lead to marriage, which means he might have a Tanzanian Nigerian wedding to plan!

Priscilla Ojo makes headlines in Tanzania

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, who arrived in Tanzania with her lover, Jux, made headlines in the East African country.

Journalists and news crew members were also spotted at the airport as they clamoured to speak with Priscilla as she touched down in Tanzania.

“Abeg when you're big , you're big. Happy for you," a fan said.

