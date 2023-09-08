Asake: ‘Backup Singer’ Cuppy Links Up With Mr Money Ahead of His Barclays Center Show, Video Trends
- Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy finally met with Asake as a video of them in New York is trending online
- In the short clip, Cuppy, who was on her DJ duty at an event, quickly drew the YBNL star to her side for a quick shoot
- This is coming months after Cuppy revealed her desire to be a backup singer for Asake, which stirred reactions
It was a dream come true for Nigerian billionaire daughter Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, as she finally linked up with rave-of-the-moment Asake at an event in New York, USA.
Asake, who is prepping up for his sold-out show at the iconic 19,000-capacity Barclays Center in New York scheduled for Friday, September 8, was spotted with Cuppy.
In the video, Cuppy, performing as a disc jockey at an event, quickly drew the YBNL star to herself as they posed for a picture.
It was a big moment for Cuppy as it came months after she made headlines for expressing her desire to be a backup singer for Asake.
Watch the video showing the moment Cuppy linked up with Asake below:
Netizens react to Cuppy's video with Asake
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:
streetnaija80_blogger:
"You better snap with him now because he fit be say na the last time you go see am be this no be by death oo."
flexyadeshina:
"Come back here where are you going too… ."
town_sendsa:
"Gbowo gbowo e fit reach everybody turn if we patient ."
spiritual_mic:
"Good life everyday.
ochizz_:
"Make Ina no let am feature am ooooo I don talk ."
ozifashionwalks:
"Oga go sing make we dance abeg,fashion is not for u."
emi_makaveli:
"Why this one dey drag mr money like that ."
Asake flaunts G-Wagon
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Asake added an expensive whip to his garage.
While Asake shared different pictures of him posing with the new car, a 2023 G-Wagon AMG G 63 SUV, the singer didn't give details about it.
In a picture, the YBNL star stood on the expensive ride.
Source: Legit.ng