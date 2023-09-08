Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy finally met with Asake as a video of them in New York is trending online

In the short clip, Cuppy, who was on her DJ duty at an event, quickly drew the YBNL star to her side for a quick shoot

This is coming months after Cuppy revealed her desire to be a backup singer for Asake, which stirred reactions

It was a dream come true for Nigerian billionaire daughter Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, as she finally linked up with rave-of-the-moment Asake at an event in New York, USA.

Asake, who is prepping up for his sold-out show at the iconic 19,000-capacity Barclays Center in New York scheduled for Friday, September 8, was spotted with Cuppy.

Asake and Cuppy link up in New York. Credit: @asakemsic @cuppymusic

In the video, Cuppy, performing as a disc jockey at an event, quickly drew the YBNL star to herself as they posed for a picture.

It was a big moment for Cuppy as it came months after she made headlines for expressing her desire to be a backup singer for Asake.

Watch the video showing the moment Cuppy linked up with Asake below:

Netizens react to Cuppy's video with Asake

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

streetnaija80_blogger:

"You better snap with him now because he fit be say na the last time you go see am be this no be by death oo."

flexyadeshina:

"Come back here where are you going too… ."

town_sendsa:

"Gbowo gbowo e fit reach everybody turn if we patient ."

spiritual_mic:

"Good life everyday.

ochizz_:

"Make Ina no let am feature am ooooo I don talk ."

ozifashionwalks:

"Oga go sing make we dance abeg,fashion is not for u."

emi_makaveli:

"Why this one dey drag mr money like that ."

Asake flaunts G-Wagon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Asake added an expensive whip to his garage.

While Asake shared different pictures of him posing with the new car, a 2023 G-Wagon AMG G 63 SUV, the singer didn't give details about it.

In a picture, the YBNL star stood on the expensive ride.

