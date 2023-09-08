Global site navigation

Asake: ‘Backup Singer’ Cuppy Links Up With Mr Money Ahead of His Barclays Center Show, Video Trends
Celebrities

Asake: 'Backup Singer' Cuppy Links Up With Mr Money Ahead of His Barclays Center Show, Video Trends

by  Olumide Alake
  • Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy finally met with Asake as a video of them in New York is trending online
  • In the short clip, Cuppy, who was on her DJ duty at an event, quickly drew the YBNL star to her side for a quick shoot
  • This is coming months after Cuppy revealed her desire to be a backup singer for Asake, which stirred reactions

It was a dream come true for Nigerian billionaire daughter Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, as she finally linked up with rave-of-the-moment Asake at an event in New York, USA.

Asake, who is prepping up for his sold-out show at the iconic 19,000-capacity Barclays Center in New York scheduled for Friday, September 8, was spotted with Cuppy.

Cuppy
Asake and Cuppy link up in New York. Credit: @asakemsic @cuppymusic
Source: Instagram

In the video, Cuppy, performing as a disc jockey at an event, quickly drew the YBNL star to herself as they posed for a picture.

It was a big moment for Cuppy as it came months after she made headlines for expressing her desire to be a backup singer for Asake.

Watch the video showing the moment Cuppy linked up with Asake below:

Netizens react to Cuppy's video with Asake

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

streetnaija80_blogger:

"You better snap with him now because he fit be say na the last time you go see am be this no be by death oo."

flexyadeshina:

"Come back here where are you going too… ."

town_sendsa:

"Gbowo gbowo e fit reach everybody turn if we patient ."

spiritual_mic:

"Good life everyday.

ochizz_:

"Make Ina no let am feature am ooooo I don talk ."

ozifashionwalks:

"Oga go sing make we dance abeg,fashion is not for u."

emi_makaveli:

"Why this one dey drag mr money like that ."

Asake flaunts G-Wagon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Asake added an expensive whip to his garage.

While Asake shared different pictures of him posing with the new car, a 2023 G-Wagon AMG G 63 SUV, the singer didn't give details about it.

In a picture, the YBNL star stood on the expensive ride.

Source: Legit.ng

