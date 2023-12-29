Zlatan Ibile has expressed his gratitude to YBNL boss, Olamide, for changing the trajectory of his music career

During a recent interview, the Nigerian rapper revealed how he got to meet Olamide and was given a music verse

Zlatan Ibile's grass-to-grace story and Olamide's involvement raised a series of heartwarming reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian rapper Omoniyi Raphael, aka Zlatan Ibile, has opened up on how YBNL boss, Olamide, helped his music career.

During an interview with popular Nigerian YouTuber Korty EO, the Zanku crooner explained how he got to meet Olamide and how he kept stalking him to enable him to get a verse.

Zlatan Ibile said Olamide changed his life. Photos: @zlatan_ibile, @olamide

Source: Instagram

According to Zlatan, it was life-changing when Olamide gave him a verse because he was always sending messages and tracking him on Snapchat.

How Zlatan got Olamide's attention

Zlatan opened up on how relentless he was in trying to get Olamide's attention. He noted that the YBNL boss gave him different appointments, but they could not meet because of his busy schedule.

The rapper said when he eventually met Olamide, he thought they would rap together, but the YBNL boss already knew what he would need to get the attention of Nigerians and become a big star.

He said:

“I recorded my verse and that was how my story changed.”

Zlatan Ibile said Davido danced to the song and reached out to him for them to make music together. Burna Boy's team also reached out to him because they wanted him on a song, and it went from being on Soundcloud to being the biggest collaboration that year.

See the video below:

Reactions as Zlatan Ibile reveals how Olamide changed his life

The video of Zlatan Ibile speaking highly of Olamide and how the YBNL boss changed his life raised a series of comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

l0la_luxe:

“Olamide he’s a good man savanna.”

dunez_og:

“Zlatan speaks so well.”

itzdan_flow:

“Olamide is an undeniable king.”

god_own573:

“Na why i dey smile and vex at the same time when people on twitter talk sey zlatan replacement for Olamide olamide na god to zlatan, cdq , naira, bella he gave all thier first breakthrough song.”

badboitripz:

“Some people are just meant to keep your Hope alive.”

pradaleesa:

“Olamide! Baddo for a reason.”

jessicadogun:

“Bloody beast 300. Badoo.”

Mostratedtobi:

“Baddo dey see through ajeh.”

sn_____bizzle:

“Consistency is the key.”

__sheriff77:

“Big up to olamide the star maker.”

