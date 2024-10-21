After giving up on love, a Nigerian man residing in the United Kingdom decided to give it another try but it ended badly

He shared his chat showing how he tried to toast a London lady he liked and her disappointing response to him

The software developer's chat with the London lady has sent social media users into a frenzy, with some people advising him

A Nigerian man in the UK, @lonely.boy065, has shared the disappointing reply he got from a London lady he had wooed.

Giving a back story, the man, a software developer, said he decided to shoot his shot again after he gave up on love.

Her reply broke his heart. Photo Credit: @lonely.boy065

Source: TikTok

His chat with the London lady

In the released chat, the Nigerian man messaged Brenda saying:

"Hi Brenda,

"I'm a software developer, I have developed a soft feelings for you."

Brenda asked the Nigerian if he was in London and had a car and when he replied he doesn't have a whip, she said:

"I'm sorry erase all your feelings.

"I can't date someone that doesn't drive a car."

Her reply broke his heart.

See his chat with the lady here.

Mixed reactions trail his chat with lady

enibukunmercy said:

"I’m not sure if this is real but findling love here is really a marathon for we ladies too… but Gods got the best for me among all this chaos."

Ferlyn’s hair|beauty|lifestyle said:

"Am on the floor 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I neva knew driving was a criteria for love. asem oo."

Nana Ama Ansah said:

"Your introduction is the problem bruh."

✨•𝐸𝓁𝓁𝒾𝑒 𝐻𝒶𝓇𝓇𝒾𝓈•✨ said:

"What you’re doing wrong is your going round looking for love! Don’t look. Love will come to you bro."

Royalesther said:

"At this point leave relationship focus on yourself abeg."

Alicia🇳🇬 said:

"Why are you so eager to find love??

"It works better when you just let love find you."

Temitope Amos482 said:

"Please calm down and take it easy, there are good girls here in uk, pray eat good food drink enough water, try dating app, you never can tell, but trust me God is preparing something."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man in the UK had searched online for a lady to settle down with.

UK-based lady searches for love online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had taken to social media to find a life partner for her sister.

Bukola said she was looking for a serious man for her 28-year-old sister in the United Kingdom and shared some things about her single sister.

Bukola revealed her sister is a medical doctor with 'A+' as her blood group and 'AA' as her genotype. She added that her sister wants a man between the ages of 28 and 33 who is good-looking, funny, emotionally mature, God-fearing, a great communicator and loves to travel.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng