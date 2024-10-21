Lagos State Government arrests five individuals on October 19, 2024, for obstructing traffic and creating an environmental nuisance

Some of the Omolara Ajetumobi (event planner), Ogundare Olubunmi (celebrant), Ayodele Busuyi (musician), among others

Tokunbo Philip Wahab, the Honourable Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, reaffirmed commitment to law and order

Ikoyi, Lagos – In a decisive move to enforce public order, the Lagos State Government on Saturday, October 19, 2024, arrested five individuals for obstructing traffic and creating an environmental nuisance.

The individuals were seen causing a nuisance during a birthday celebration on Raymond Njoku Road, Southwest Ikoyi.

The arrests were made following complaints from residents about the disruption caused by the event.

The individuals taken into custody include Omolara Ajetumobi, the event planner; Ogundare Olubunmi, the celebrant; Ayodele Busuyi, a musician; Owoeye Adedayo, the sound engineer; and Akinola Akinkunmi, a vendor involved in the event.

As revealed by Tokunbo Philip Wahab, the Honourable Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, via his X handle, said the celebratory event reportedly led to significant traffic congestion and littering, causing inconvenience to residents and motorists.

The Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order, emphasizing that no one is above the law, Vanguard reported.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, the government warned that anyone found violating state regulations would face legal action.

The suspects will be arraigned in court in the coming days, facing charges that could lead to fines or imprisonment, depending on the severity of their offences.

This development is part of a broader crackdown by the Lagos State Government on activities that disrupt public life and violate environmental standards.

See the photos below:

