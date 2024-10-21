Global site navigation

Local editions

Birthday Celebrant, 4 Others Arrested as Lagos Govt Begins Action Against Environmental Nuisance
Nigeria

Birthday Celebrant, 4 Others Arrested as Lagos Govt Begins Action Against Environmental Nuisance

by  Ezra Ukanwa 2 min read
  • Lagos State Government arrests five individuals on October 19, 2024, for obstructing traffic and creating an environmental nuisance
  • Some of the Omolara Ajetumobi (event planner), Ogundare Olubunmi (celebrant), Ayodele Busuyi (musician), among others
  • Tokunbo Philip Wahab, the Honourable Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, reaffirmed commitment to law and order

CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!

Ikoyi, Lagos In a decisive move to enforce public order, the Lagos State Government on Saturday, October 19, 2024, arrested five individuals for obstructing traffic and creating an environmental nuisance.

The individuals were seen causing a nuisance during a birthday celebration on Raymond Njoku Road, Southwest Ikoyi.

Lagos government takes action against noise pollution
Lagos government takes action against noise pollution Photo credit: @tokunbo_wahab
Source: Twitter

The arrests were made following complaints from residents about the disruption caused by the event.

The individuals taken into custody include Omolara Ajetumobi, the event planner; Ogundare Olubunmi, the celebrant; Ayodele Busuyi, a musician; Owoeye Adedayo, the sound engineer; and Akinola Akinkunmi, a vendor involved in the event.

Read also

Osun government gives fresh update on Implementation of new minimum wage, details emerge

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

As revealed by Tokunbo Philip Wahab, the Honourable Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, via his X handle, said the celebratory event reportedly led to significant traffic congestion and littering, causing inconvenience to residents and motorists.

The Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order, emphasizing that no one is above the law, Vanguard reported.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, the government warned that anyone found violating state regulations would face legal action.

The suspects will be arraigned in court in the coming days, facing charges that could lead to fines or imprisonment, depending on the severity of their offences.

This development is part of a broader crackdown by the Lagos State Government on activities that disrupt public life and violate environmental standards.

Read also

Protesting students set provost’s residence ablaze, damage vehicle in Kebbi

See the photos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a first-class graduate of Anchor University, Lagos. He holds a master's degree in mass communication. Ezra currently serves as the Current Affairs and Politics Editor for Legit.ng, where he covers events and provides insightful analysis and reportage on national issues. He was named best Campus Journalist (Anchor University Communications Award, 2019). Kindly contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

Tags:
Hot: