Prof. Tunji Asaoluhas stronglyycriticisedd calls to scrap the National Lottery Regulation Commission and The National Lottery Trust fund

Asaolu emphasised the critical role of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and the Nigeria Lottery Trust Fund

21 state attorneys general are seeking to scrap these federal lottery bodies via a case at the Supreme Court

The Executive Vice President for Africa Affairs at the International Institute of Experts on Political Economy and Administration, Prof. Tunji John Asaolu, has strongly criticised calls to scrap the National Lottery Regulation Commission and The National Lottery Trust fund.

State governments seek to scrap Lottery Commission

Currently, 21 state attorneys general are seeking to scrap these federal lottery bodies through a case at the Supreme Court. In contrast, 16 other states support continued federal control over lottery revenue, shared among the 36 states and the FCT every month.

Prof. Tunji Asalu addressing journalists at the event

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, Asaolu warned that such a move would encourage increased corruption and undermine Nigeria's economic stability.

Asaolu emphasised the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and Nigeria Lottery Trust Fund's critical role in generating revenue for the country.

The importance of the Commission

He noted that many states, particularly non-oil-producing ones, depend on federal allocations for survival, as internally generated revenue is insufficient to support their infrastructure and social development needs.

He said:

“Most states in Nigeria survive mainly on federal allocations to run their affairs, as internally generated revenue in most non-oil-producing states is insufficient to complement the federal government's efforts in improving the state’s infrastructure and social development.

“In the lottery sector, about 21 states’ Attorneys General are in the Supreme Court seeking to scrap the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and the Nigeria Lottery Trust Fund, while 16 states believe that the federal government should continue to collect the revenue since it is being shared among the 36 states and the FCT every month.

“These are federal government agencies with over 20,000 staff members under the payroll.

“The act of the National Assembly empowered the Commission to regulate the betting and gaming sector, while the Trust Fund is to collect all the relevant revenue due to the federal government of Nigeria and utilise it for the benefit of Nigerians.

“It is worth noting that, over the years, lottery operators have deliberately surcharged the federal government by refusing to remit the due revenue of 27.5% and 25% to the government, respectively.

“Hence, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration has taken the bull by the horns in automating the revenue sector of the lottery industry. This is an opportunity to harness the massive revenue in the betting and gaming sector, improving the country's revenue base.

“The operators of the lottery industry are not Nigerians. For example, BetNaija is owned by the Russian government, the Ghanaian government owns Ghana Games, and Baba Ijebu is owned by the Australian government, just to mention a few.”

