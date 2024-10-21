Nigerian comedian Deeone has waded into the drama between Don Jazzy and skitmaker, Oluwadolarz

The skitmaker and budding musician drew a reaction from Don Jazzy after he claimed he was told to sleep with a man before promoting his music

Deeone accused Don Jazzy of trying to silence Oluwadolarz’s truth as he told Nigerians to ask some questions

Nigerian comedian Adedayo Martin aka Deeone has slammed music mogul Michael Collins Ajereh aka Don Jazzy over his reaction to skitmaker Olamide Ogunleye aka Oluwadolarz’s claim.

Just recently, Oluwadolarz shared a post online about how he was told to sleep with a man before his music could be promoted and made to top the charts. Don Jazzy reacted by daring the skitmaker to name names.

Shortly after Don Jazzy’s response became a trending topic on social media, Deeone questioned the Mavin Records boss.

In an Instagram video, Deeone asked Don Jazzy why he was trying to downplay Oluwadolarz’s truth. According to him, this is the first time the music mogul has tried to silence a person online.

Deeone said Don Jazzy has built a reputation for helping people promote their craft, and it is out of character for him to respond to Oluwadolarz’s post, which did not directly mention him.

He said:

“Don Jazzy, this is the first time in your history of social media wey you go talk down or try silence person and to be honest I’m wondering why. Oluwadolarz came out say him wan do song, person tell am say until you bend your yansh. Normally we know you Don Jazzy, na only to promote people, you dey always dey do good good online, you’re a good person to the public. So my question now is, why are you trying to silence or talk down on somebody’s truth? Do you want to say now that Oluwadolarz is chasing clout? Na small small people’s character go dey come out. This is a man that he dey give, the public dey respect and like him for that. Why are you trying to make it look as if this guy’s talk no valid? If na you, you go like am? Make we leave sentiments, Nigerians think. This matter, for the first time, Don Jazzy said ‘if e no fit mention name, then it is a lie’, that is never the kind of thing Don Jazzy will say, never!”

Deeone went on to liken Oluwadolarz’s situation to university students whose lecturers tell them to sleep with them before getting a pass mark. According to the comedian, the music industry people are trying to intimidate the skitmaker, and even if a lot of people can be fooled, not everybody can be fooled.

How a gospel musician asked me out

Speaking further, Deeone recounted how a popular Nigerian gospel singer asked him to be his girlfriend. According to the comedian, he has proof of the incident and another top comedian in the country can bear him witness.

He said:

“Oluwadolarz has been doing skits for how many years, most young people know the boy so we can’t say he’s chasing clout. But he’s leaving skits and comedy, he’s going into music, that is another terrain so it is possible. Or Don Jazzy are you saying you don’t know people lure or force other guys in the industry? If you do something, maybe you like man, that’s your personal business but don’t make it a criteria. It’s the same as when a lecturer says ‘if you sleep with me o, you go pass’, that’s what this boy is complaining about. But why is Don Jazzy silencing this boy? Dem dey try intimidate the boy, that’s the way the industry is? Why are you trying to say that boy is lying? Na small small you go dey know people’s character. You can fool a lot of people, you can’t fool all of us. Some of us in this country have sense. Na this same industry wey we dey wey one gospel artist ask me out, one popular comedian can bear me witness because I showed him the message, na through am I meet the man.”

Deeone accused influential people in the industry of using their powers anyhow. He added that one say, money won’t be able to hide people’s true characters.

In his words:

“If Oluwadolarz bring out evidence una go like am? Una for this industry can use una influence anyhow. Leave the boy let him say what he wants. Okay if he wants to chase clout, leave him, why are you silencing him? Nigerians, we need to ask some questions. Na money dey cause all these things. At the end of the day, it will get to a level where even money can’t hide people’s character.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Deeone tackles Don Jazzy

Deeone’s video message to Don Jazzy triggered a series of interesting comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

paulplaydairo:

“Gospel artiste ? 😮”

Lekutradeproperties:

“If truly his sure of what his saying bhe should tag the person. And also we all know Don jazzi well, this particular action cannot label him a bad person pls 😞🙏.”

boy_decky_:

“U sure say don jazzy wey Dey talk say make tag the person promoting of music na e line be that.”

biola_again:

“If the shoe doesn’t fit, no one has to be bothered. If anyone feels bothered, then something is fishy 🌝.”

adewunmiosho:

“I thought of this too, make una respect una self don’t try nd silent oluwadollar he speak his truth, period.”

kallmie_simple:

“Me I support this guy on this.”

Zeezydc:

“The comment be like threat 😂.”

Mrsegunautos:

“Una go see truth una no go talk am. Don jazzy writing such was so unexpected and not necessary truth be told.”

onibiyo_:

“Why is Don jazzy even triggered? Is Don jazzy the only one in the music record label? Since when did Don jazzy starts to reply people when he’s not being mentioned coz even the ones his name was mentioned, he never replied to any so why this guy’s statement? E fura si Don jazzy.”

sixtybilliondollars:

“Don jazzy knows what he's doing.”

_damires:

“The funny thing is that the victims cannot mention names or come out plain cos of fear and their lives. Thats just it.”

cha_yomah:

“Na guilty conscience. He dey fear.”

Papadiamond_01:

“People should have sense nah, oluwa dolarz did not mentuon name, then is don j the only music influencer/promoter in nigeria. It's definitely guilty conscience for don jazzy to respond.”

Ola.buzor:

“Sadly he's speaking the true.”

nefertiti___000:

“Deeone confidence needs to be studied maka chi! As dem dey yab am he no send😂.”

