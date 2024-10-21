A man has posted a video showing a very cheap "hotel" that he found in the northern part of Nigeria

He said the "hotel" charges N500 for one to pass the night and offers complimentary tea for breakfast and discounts

Mixed reactions trail the "hotel" as people made jokes about its look, while others opined it would be unsafe for anyone to lodge in

A man has caused an uproar online after showcasing a N500 per night "hotel" he found in Born State.

A clip of the "hotel" named Kabura was shared on TikTok by @indiscov and gained huge traction.

The man said the "hotel" is located in Borno State. Photo Credit: @indiscov

In @indiscov's clip, a narrator explained that the "hotel" is not only cheap but has a complimentary breakfast.

He added that the "hotel" offers discounts for people staying for weeks or months. He recommended it for anyone who loves peace and quiet.

The "hotel" was fenced with aluminium sheets aluminium and was situated in an impoverished area.

"...With just N500 you can pass the night here and they have complimentary tea for breakfast.

"So if you are someone that loves peace and quiet, you should consider spending your next holiday at this place. They also offer discounts if you are staying for weeks or months."

The video left netizens in stitches.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail N500 per night hotel

JuliusKoncepts said:

"You go lodge still come out for evening come collect fresh air."

Ditoi Semighan said:

"You fit sleep here and wake up from another location! Next thing, “speak to your family” phone on ur ear."

Anastasia😮‍💨🍀🥰 said:

"You go pass the night then pass over to meet your Lord and personal savior."

𝑩𝑹𝒀𝑨𝑵👤🥤🇳🇬® said:

"Na here I lodge since 2022,,,,,life no hard na you won be like Davido."

Deifei said:

"500 naira with small kidnapping case."

ALOBA001🇳🇬🇨🇦🇱🇷 said:

"I will prefer petrol station than this if possibly I found myself at 12am midnight at kaduna."

edoghotunora said:

"I rushed to search for Kaduna hotel only for me to see many things which my mouth can not talk. God have mercy."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had explained why it was better to stay in a hotel than to pay rent.

Video of N3k hotel room in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a white man had shared a video of a N3k hotel room he got in Nigeria.

In a TikTok post that has amassed over 400k views, the man gave netizens a short tour of the room. A look at the room showed it had a window with an iron protector and not converted with a curtain. The room had power supply.

The wall and its bed suggested it was a low-cost hotel. The white man videoed the dark bathroom and turned on the tap. He tried not to rubbish the state of the room.

