Internationally famous Nigerian disc jockey DJ Cuppy has sparked the emotions of many online with a new clip shared on her page

The DJ-turned-singer revealed in the viral clip how she came up with the 2020 hit song Jollof on the Jet

After sharing how she came up with the song Jollof on the Jet, Cuppy, in the viral new clip, kicked off a dance challenge to bring the track back

Billionaire heiress Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, is once again in the news with a clip of her sharing a true life story of how she came up with one of her biggest songs to date while being 15,000 feet up in the air.

Cuppy shared in the viral clip that she was on one of her father's private jets travelling with the beatmaker Killertunes while eating Jollof rice when the idea of the song struck her.

The popular disc jockey noted that she and Killertunes actually joked around with the sound while dancing and being goofy until she decided to send the idea to Rema, who immediately jumped on it and sent his verse.

Then she reached out to the Tanzanian singer Rayvanny, who replied with his verse in Swahili.

Cuppy kickstarts a dance challenge for her old song, Jollof on the Jet

In the viral clip, Cuppy expressed shock that the song was gradually making a comeback, and in reaction to this, she decided to kick off a challenge for it.

DJ Cuppy seems set to return to music after her engagement to UK boxer Ryan Taylor crashed.

Reactions trail DJ Cuppy's true life story about Jollof on the Jet

Here are some of the comments that trailed the origin story of Jollof on the Jet:

@iam_mc_collinz:

"Someone should please help a sister. She's not getting younger."

@evansaliegbon:

"Rest nobody ask u, join ur daddy in he's business."

@officialchika_o:

"One thing about Cuppy is that she won’t give up on the music career."

@btnentertainment:

"She has a new song?"

@iamsharongibson:

"How can I like this video more than once."

@chidhoxieh:

"Cuppy I’ve been on the Central line, district line, and even Elizabeth line. Still not seen you on the tube."

@exxenceofficial:

"I keep saying Nigerians have the most Talented and Creative people in the world ❤️❤️ Sending love to y'all in Nigeria i wanna have more Nigerian friends and followers."

@killertunes_tii:

"Need to get back in the studio tho … been a hot minute."

@dodo_milli9:

"See song when papa anointed and mama anointed take dey cruise , I nr even know say na my cuppy baby sing am ,. I love this song like mad."

@seunomis:

"I remember sitting with you and the RVMG team sometime in March 2020 drafting plans for JOJ & the OC Album. 3+ years later, people are finally seeing the greatness we all saw in that room."

@fitjosky:

"Your best song ever no caps."

DJ Cuppy's fiancé speaks about ending their love affair

Legit.ng recalls reporting a post shared online by Ryan Taylor days after his relationship with DJ Cuppy crashed.

Taylor had noted in a post why he had to end his relationship with the Nigerian damsel.

He shared that her presence in his life was blocking his spiritual growth, and that was something he wouldn't want to risk.

