Amberlynn Reid's bio: Who is the controversial social media starlet?

Amberlynn Reid is a controversial YouTube celebrity and plus-size model. She is popular for her mukbang videos and daily vlogs. She makes lifestyle and fashion-related content that has attracted a significant following on various online platforms.

Amberlynn Reid has arguably received love and hate in equal measure. She has been involved in multiple controversies in her online career. Discover more details about her life, including her age, height, career, and relationship status.

Profile summary

Full name Amberlynn Reid Gender Female Date of birth 27th December 1990 Age 31 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Key West, Florida, United States of America Current residence Kentucky, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Capricorn Religion Christianity Sexuality Gay Height in feet 5' 3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 484 Weight in kilograms 220 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Hazel Marital status Single Ex-fiancée Becky Williams Mother Kristine Reid Siblings 2 Alma mater San Antonio Continuation High School Profession YouTube celebrity and plus-size model

Who is Amberlynn Reid?

Amberlynn Reid is a social media star famous for her eponymous YouTube channel. She has attracted a significant online following for her fashion and beauty hauls, mukbangs, and personal vlogs.

How old is Amberlynn Reid?

The plus-size model and YouTuber is 31 years old as of 2022. She was born on 27th December 1990, and her Zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Where does Amberlynn Reid live?

The YouTube celebrity lives in Kentucky, United States of America. She was in born Key West, Florida, United States of America. The YouTuber's nationality is American, and her ethnicity is White.

Family background

The YouTube celebrity's mother is Kristine Reid, and she has two brothers. She has not revealed much about her dad.

Growing up, her parents were addicted to substances and would fight and often argue in their children's presence. At eight, the state intervened, and she was taken away from her parents. She spent time in different foster homes.

At 12, her parents reclaimed her. Her rough childhood made her a depressed child. She coped by smoking, drinking, and overeating.

Educational background

The YouTuber went to San Antonio Continuation High School. After graduating high school, she enrolled at Brown Mackie College in Tucson, Arizona, to pursue a criminal justice degree, but did not graduate.

Career

Amberlynn started her eponymous YouTube channel on 17th September 2011. She has over 130 million views. Her content mainly features mukbangs, fashion hauls, and life updates and events.

How many subscribers does Amberlynn Reid have? She has over 203k subscribers. Her mukbang videos, in particular, have caught people's attention because she eats large food portions. Her recent videos have been showcasing her journey toward attaining better health.

What is Amberlynn Reid's net worth?

The plus-size model has an estimated net worth of $4 million. Most of her earnings are from her YouTube career.

How much does Amberlynn Reid make from YouTube?

The amount the YouTuber makes from her channel is yet to be disclosed to the media. Even so, it is apparent she rakes a significant amount, as evidenced by her net worth.

Who is Amberlynn Reid's girlfriend?

The YouTuber is in a relationship with an undisclosed woman who supports her career and life. The two started dating in 2021.

The openly gay woman has dated different people in the past. In her teens, Cassie Cordiva was her girlfriend. They were together for three years, and Cassie was considering a gender transition.

In 2011, she started dating Krystle Sivak, and the two were together for four years. Between 2015 and 2017, Amberlynn was in a relationship with Destiny Cook.

In 2017, she started dating Becky Williams. The relationship blossomed, leading to an engagement in December 2020. They called off the engagement later.

Does Amberlynn Reid have an Instagram page?

The YouTuber does not have a verified Instagram account. However, she is documenting her weight loss journey in an unofficial account called curvycaloriies.

What controversies has Amberlynn Reid been involved in?

The YouTube celebrity has been involved in multiple controversies. In 2016, she accused her ex, Casey Cordero, of abusing and r*ping her during their relationship. She has since deleted the video. On 16th September that year, Cordero responded and accused Amberlynn of abuse.

In 2018, she caused a stir online after people noted her dog Tw*nkie was overweight and not groomed. She was accused of mistreating animals by overfeeding them.

She responded by stating there were no groomers nearby, and that Tw*nkie is a breed of dog that grows larger than chihuahuas. In 2019, concerns over her dog were raised again, and people called animal control on her.

In 2021, she opened a store to sell earrings she had collected. Soon after opening, the store was shut down by Depop because mystery items are not allowed for sale on the service.

Amberlynn Reid's cancer battle

In mid-2020, the YouTube celebrity was diagnosed with uterine cancer. She underwent a total hysterectomy and is currently doing her regular medical checkups to ascertain she the cancer is gone.

Other health complications

The YouTuber has been obese most of her life. As a result, she has obesity-related issues like cellulitis and lymphoedema. She also suffers from mental health issues.

What is Amberlynn Reid doing now?

The YouTube celebrity is currently on a weight loss journey for health reasons. She has lost about 88 pounds so far.

Lately, she has not been uploading YouTube videos as much as before because she is struggling with mental health. She is on m*dication for bipolar disorder and hopes to resume regular vlogging soon.

Height and weight

The YouTuber is 5' 3" or 160 centimetres tall and weighs about 484 pounds or 220 kilograms. She has light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Trivia

The highest she weighed was 572 pounds or 259 kilograms.

Her addiction to food as a numbing agent to challenges faced in life started at six.

In 2020, she reconnected with her mom, whom she had not seen in years.

Amberlynn Reid is a successful YouTube celebrity known for her vlogs, mukbangs, and fashion hauls. She was recently diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing the necessary medical care.

