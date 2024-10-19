Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun is making headlines after he was spotted attending an event on social media

A video made the rounds showing the movie star at a close associate’s eight-year burial remembrance

The video triggered mixed feelings from netizens who pointed out that the actor’s daughter died less than a month ago

Nigerian actor Saidi Balogun trended on social media after he attended an event shortly after his daughter’s death.

On October 5, 2024, the Nigerian social media space was thrown into mourning after it was gathered that Saidi Balogun’s young daughter, Zeenat, had died. Many fans expressed their condolences.

However, on October 19, 2024, a video of the Nollywood star at an event made the rounds on social media.

Nigerians react as Saidi Balogun is spotted at event shortly after daughter's death. Photos: @saidibalogun, @goldmynevibes

Source: Instagram

In the video, posted on Instagram by @Goldmynevibes and spotted by Legit.ng, Saidi Balogun is spotted at the eight-year burial remembrance ceremony of an associate, Princess Toyin Kolade’s mother.

The actor was dressed in his signature white outfit as he stood among the crowd and received prayers from the women who stood in front of the deceased woman’s grave. After the prayers were said, Saidi Balogun was seen leaving.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Saidi Balogun at event

The video of Saidi Balogun at an event shortly after the death of his young daughter raised mixed feelings from Nigerians. While some of them sympathised with him and noted that he was still mourning, others disapproved of his actions.

Read their comments below:

Abayomi7422:

“May you never go through what he went through, people grief different ways.”

semzysemzy:

“Baba don sharply forget him daughter.”

adunni3435:

“Don't mind him... His daughter's death is not even up to one month he has already going to party already.. who knows if he use his daughter as sacrifice (pledge) in there secret cult memberships.. coz nowadays I notice he wear white like that mama Toyin kolade.”

bouquiamoye:

“Na una go tell am how to mourn?”

I_am_favourite_:

“Very strong man💔 rip zeenat.”

Hyfleen:

“Man is obviously sad, I pray Allah heal his wounds. It isn’t not easy to bear 😢.”

bashlyte:

“God is your strength sir.”

Belovedkudirat123:

“May my parents never bury i and my siblings may we live long😢.”

Abayomi7422:

“May you never go through what he went through, people grieve in different ways.”

Saidi Balogun shares late daughter's last words

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Saidi Balogun opened up on the death of his daughter, Zeenat, on social media.

A week after the tragedy, Saidi Balogun took to his Instagram page to speak on the matter officially. The Nollywood star shared a letter on behalf of the family.

In the letter, the Balogun family expressed their gratitude to those who had checked on them during the difficult time. The letter also shared Zeenat’s last moments as sweet words about her personality were penned down.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng