The stock of ace Nigerian rapper Olamide continue to rise as a global music streaming platform honours him

According to Spotify, Olamide is the most influential Street-pop artist of his generation, and it was about time for him to get the recognition he deserves

Benewaah Boateng, Spotify's editor for West Africa, noted this special recognition speaking about Olamide's capacity to discover and nurture young talents into global stars

It is nearly undeniably the influence of ace Nigerian rapper turned singer Olamide Adedeji, aka Baddo.

Since breaking into the mainstream Nigerian music industry, he has grown from strength to strength, and he is now a global force to reckon with.

According to Spotify, Davido nor Wizkid are not the most influential Street-pop artists of the last two decades. Photo credit: @olamide/@davido/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The rapper recently got special recognition from Spotify, a popular music streaming platform that declared Olamide the most influential street-pop artist of his generation.

Recognising Olamide's contribution to Nigerian music

According to Benewaah Boateng, Spotify's editor for West Africa, no other Nigerian artist has matched Olamide's feats by bringing street pop as a genre into the mainstream.

She also hailed Olamide's extraordinary capacity to discover and nurture young music talents and turn them into international music stars.

Read an excerpt of Boateng's comment about Olamide below:

“Since the debut of his hit single, 'Eni Duro,' he has been a constant cultural force, popularising dance styles like 'Shakiti Bobo' and street lingos such as 'Baddo Sneh' and 'Pepper Dem'. Through his record label YBNL, Olamide has also played a pivotal role in discovering and nurturing Nigeria’s brightest street pop talents. The influence of Street Pop on the Nigerian music landscape in 2023 is clearly and undeniably significant. This is just the beginning of Street Pop going mainstream, and we cannot wait to see how it continues to grow."

Some of the outlining characteristics of Street-pop

During her speech, Boateng spoke about some of the unique characteristics that have made Street-pop stand out and make it a force.

She noted that it is a fusion of Afrobeats, Highlife, Hip-Hop, Fuji Apala, indigenous tunes and other contemporary Nigerian sounds.

The Spotify editor also mentioned a few young talents that went through the Olamide conveyor belt, which included Fireboy DML, Asake, Portable, Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Chinko Ekun, Phyno, Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile, Lyta, Bella Shmurda and many more.

Source: Legit.ng