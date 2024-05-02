A number of Nigerians have been reportedly injured during a clash among hoodlums at the Ile Epo area of Lagos state.

It was learnt that the clash between the hoodlums started around the market area on Wednesday night, May 1 and continued on Thursday morning, May 2.

According to The Punch, the fighting hoodlums have set some shops on fire, and some goods have been destroyed during the process.

Also, there were reports that the early intervention by the security operatives was restricted by the angry hoodlums.

It was also reported that a fire service truck meant to quench the fire at the market was forced to reverse when it was being pelted with stones.

The cause of the crisis was yet to be known, but there are speculations that it emanated from two sides of the hoodlums who had won some sports betting money.

As of the time of writing this report, the police were yet to make a statement concerning the incident.

The Lagos state government has issued severe statements to warn against violence in the state and taken steps to ensure peace in the state.

