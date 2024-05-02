BREAKING: UniAbuja ASUU Declares Indefinite Strike, Details Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
FCT, Abuja - A branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the University of Abuja has declared an indefinite strike.
The Chairman of the branch, Dr Sylvanus Ugoh, said the strike action was embarked upon to draw attention to developments bordering the union.
The announcement was made at the end of its congress, held at the Permanent Site of the institution on Thursday, May 2, Leadership reports.
Source: Legit.ng