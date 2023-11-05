Nollywood actress Ekene Umenwa’s wedding has remained a highlight on social media as photos and videos from the event go viral

The star-studded occasion which took place in Benin City, Edo state, saw a lot of stars dressed in lovely pink outfits

Destiny Etiko, Eve Esin, James Brown, and other celebrities showed off their unique styles at the party

Popular Nollywood actress, Ekene Umenwa, recently got married in style to her beau, Ifeanyi Ogbodo Alek aka Alex Kleaton, at a beautiful ceremony.

The wedding party took place in Benin City, Edo state, and many of the couple’s friends and colleagues made sure to honour them with their presence.

Lovely aso-ebi styles from actress Ekene Umenwa's wedding. Photos: @destinyetikoofficial, @wf_jamesbrown, @adaezeeluke, @amarachiigidimbah

A series of videos made the rounds online showing some of the fun moments from the party and the top celebrities in attendance. The chosen colour for the event was pink and many stars rocked different impressive styles with their fabrics. See some of them below:

Popular crossdresser, James Brown, was seen at the party rocking a bedazzled pink outfit with dramatic bust design. He also wore a pink wig to match his look and a simple white handbag.

Destiny Etiko made her presence felt at the party with her aso-ebi attire. The upper part of the outfit was done to match her skin tone with silver embellishments to decorate it. The movie star’s matching pink head gear and simple makeup complemented the design.

Actress Eve Esin was also at the wedding party. See a video of her pink aso-ebi outfit as she joins them to sing during a praise session at the event:

Actress Ruby Ojiakor kept things short with her mini-styled gown for Ekene Umenwa’s wedding. See a video below:

Actress Onyinye Okafor was spotted rocking hard in the middle of the dancefloor in her pink asoebi attire:

See more photos and videos of guests at Ekene Umenwa’s wedding party below:

How Ekene Umenwa abandoned husband to kneel for Moses Bliss on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on actress Ekene Umenwa's reaction to seeing popular gospel singer, Moses Bliss, at her wedding.

In a video from the occasion that was posted on Instagram and spotted by Legit.ng, Ekene’s dramatic reaction when the musician joined her and her husband on stage was captured.

Ekene quickly ran to the musician and went on her knees while hugging him around the waist. She stayed on her knees for several seconds with her husband standing beside her with a small smile on his face.

