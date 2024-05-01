A Nigerian lady has proudly taken to her X account to show off her brilliant younger sister’s UTME result

The intelligent 'Jambite' aced her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination with a high aggregate score of 334

A look at her result confirmed that she got 69 in English language, 95 in physics, 75 in Biology, and 95 in Chemistry

A Nigerian lady has showered accolades on her younger sister who got an aggregate score of 334 in the just concluded 2024 UTME.

The proud sister identified on X as @dahslimgirl shared a screenshot of her younger sister’s result with her followers.

Science student hits 334 UTME score Photo credit: Mikolette/ Getty images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Girl gets accolades over amazing UTME result

Her younger sister identified as Aleshinloye Khadijat Bolatito totally aced the exams.

She scored 69 in English language, 95 in physics, 75 in Biology, and 95 in Chemistry and an aggregate score of 334.

While sharing the scores online, Dahslimgirl praised her younger sister for acing the examinations in flying colours.

Dahslimgirl said:

"Just saw my sister jamb score. She aced it! 2024 UTME Jamb."

Reactions trail girl's UTME result

Netizens took to the comments section to send in their congratulatory messages over the UTME result.

Others questioned why they were yet to see the results of any any arts student who sat for the examination.

Amakoh@AmakohCharles said:

“Congratulations to her.”

@omokehindedoyin said:

“Awwnnn congratulations to her. O ja scale ni sha.”

@i_am_tgold said:

“Den neva release art and commercial student jamb result ni...be lik say na only science student write dis jamb and na dem pass d most.”

@Akinwaletemida2 reacted:

“I've noticed that students have the least score in English, especially science students, the pay attention to other subjects instead.”

@notnumbertwo2 said:

“Congratulations to her.”

@juwon_ added:

"Your sis must have studied so hard."

See the post below:

Man posts sister's UTME result

