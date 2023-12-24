Nigerian actor Emeka Ike's ex-wife, Suzanne Emma, revealed several messy reports against her former husband

It was reported that the screen god first brought his marital issue to the media following his recent feature in Toyin Abraham's new movie, Malaika

Suzanne, who has been quiet since the tumultuous divorce, recently came forward to tell the media how her husband was irresponsible with funds due to being a junkie

Nigerian actor Emeka Ike's ex-wife, Suzanne Emma, has continued to trend over her recent tell-all interview concerning her crashed marriage.

It was reported that the couple's marriage ended in 2015 after Suzanne filed for divorce, citing claims of physical and verbal abuse throughout their union.

Emeka Ike's ex-wife drops more shocking allegations Credit: @emeikeoffical

Source: Instagram

Suzanne, who has remained mute since the tumultuous divorce, recently addressed the media for the first time.

Several clips have captured snippets of the alleged horrible moments she experienced in the marriage.

A recent viral clip saw the elegant woman accusing the actor of being a drug addict who smokes intoxicating substances.

She further revealed that this single act made them unable to meet up with the projects they had together.

"We couldn't make anything out of life because of his drug use. I didn't know until my kids came back and told me that their dad takes drgs, meds."

See the video below

Internet users react to Emeka Ike's wife allegations

Legit.ng captured reactions below:

ihekire_esther:

"Emeka ike do him own interview we listen... Now the woman is speaking and y'all complaining?"

sister_miracle1:

"The children live with their father, more than their mother, so anything the children talk is truth."

yusuf_writes:

"Why should people be giving couples platforms to destroy themselves? All for traffic?"

queenbee_shellz:

"Dragging their kids into this mess makes me realize she’s not the brightest. Why mention the kids, this is the blackmailing the man was shouting about, she has no evidence of his meth abuse except for what her kids told her, let’s not forget when people tell stories they always skip where they messed up. Emeka skipped his part, she will definitely skip hers too. They are both not perfect humans."

ebuka_daniel:

Ma’am REST! Move on with your life. If you were a great mother to his children, you will know the importance of getting him involve in their lives. But no one is talking about that! Cry me a river. REST

kellyfunny2008:

"Taking drugs into his own body, so?. Was that why you took all his properties and tried to assassinate him?"

Emeka Ike’s ex-Wife Suzanne Emma recounts how actor assaulted her

Suzanne Emma, the former wife of Nollywood actor Emeka Ike stated her side of the story about the wife battery allegations leveled against the actor.

Legit.ng had reported that the actor had denied ever beating his former wife. The actor's brother also stated that the movie maker was innocent of the allegations against him.

Granting an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Suzanne narrated how Emeka Ike punched her when she took her child to the hospital for treatment.

Source: Legit.ng