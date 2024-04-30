Top Nigerian singer Davido has taken time out to celebrate his wife Chioma’s 29th birthday amid his rift with Wizkid

In a video posted on his Instagram stories, the DMW boss treated Chioma like a princess walking down the stairs

Davido then showered praises on the mother of his twins and fans reacted to his loved-up display on social media

Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke recently went all out to celebrate his wife, Chioma, on her 29th birthday.

Recall that the music star jetted out to Jamaica with his wife and other crew members to mark her new age on April 30, 2024.

After their arrival in Jamaica, Davido took to his Instagram stories to share a cute video of him treating Chioma like a princess. In the clip, the celebrity chef was seen walking down the staircase as Davido stood at the bottom and stretched his arm out to her before they shared a romantic twirl.

In another post, Davido shared a photo of him and Chioma still on the staircase and accompanied it with a sweet caption where he showered praises on her.

The Unavailable crooner called Chioma his best friend, confidante and the best he has ever had.

He wrote:

“Happy birthday to my best friend, my confidant, the best I ever had! Now till 4eva!! And solider try am first u go collect!!”

See screenshots of his post below:

Netizens react as Davido celebrates Chioma

Davido’s birthday posts for Chioma amid his online drama with his colleague Wizkid sparked a series of comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

realannjay:

“Chioma is David peaceful place❤️.”

D_realsolz:

“Nothing can make me unlike Davido, man is genuine and intentionally a happy man. ”

iamfiona76:

“Some people go still envy, Meanwhile they want to be in her shoe.”

emmanuel_wonders_:

“Strong woman, strong woman, deep down she's fighting battle, she's truly a soldier... She's there because of the bag, stay and secure the bag my sister.... Happy birthday Ada Imo.”

donprettychiamaka:

“After embarrassing her in front of the whole world. Sha it’s better to cry in Jamaica 5 star hotel than to cry in Nigeria.”

Veevogee:

“She really be soldier cos no be small b@ttle she dey f!ght.”

Uncommon_tosin:

“Jada go think say na Indian movie. Biggest OBO. Tolotolo bird wan spoil ur day. No mind am. Ur achievement wan wound am.”

jessicaogoba:

“Happy Birthday my beautiful chefchi ❤️❤️.”

iamtoljem:

“The only one that can tolerate your Nonsense .”

relindis_amakz:

“Please continue making our Wife Happy biko e dey pain them .”

wendys_attractions:

“Forget social media brouhaha these fellows are happy is obvious na, unless you be winsh! Obo forever .”

angels_digital_:

“Happy birthday a very strong woman .”

Official_precious3:

“But you go still cheat.”

cull33n:

“Endurance!!!”

Tunde Ednut reacts emotionally as Wizkid drags Davido, Don Jazzy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that celebrity blogger Tunde Adekunle aka Tunde Ednut waded into the drama between Wizkid, Davido and Don Jazzy.

To address the issue, Tunde Ednut shared many posts and in one of them, he noted that he was sure Davido could never disrespect Wizkid the way he did.

In a subsequent post, Tunde Ednut addressed Wizkid’s post directed at Don Jazzy. He wondered if the Grammy-winning singer no longer had respect while asking what the Mavin Records boss ever did to him.

