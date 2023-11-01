It is the start of a new journey for young Afrobeat singer Made Kuti and his beautiful wife-to-be, Inedoye, as they officially tie the knot

Made's mum and Femi Kuti's ex-wife, Funke, has shared a lovely note on her social media handle in celebration of her son's day

Funke noted in her post that she officially gained a daughter today, November 1, 2023, as she speaks glowingly about her son's wife, Inedoye

Photos and videos surface online as Afrobeat legend Femi Kuti and his ex-wife, Funke, celebrate as their son, Made, officially ties the knot with his fiancee, Inedoye Onyenso.

Funke Kuti, in reaction to her son's special day, took to her Instagram page to note how she feels.

Reactions as photos from Made Kuti's pre-wedding dinner trends online. Photo credit: @_inedoye/@madekuti

Source: Instagram

She said her heart was filled with immense joy and pride. While also taking time to speak about her daughter-in-law.

Today, I gained a daughter

Funke Kuti, in her post, noted that she no longer sees Inedoye as a daughter-in-law but as her own daughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Made is the grandson of Afrobeat pioneer and activist Fela Anikulapo Kuti. He is also an Afrobeat artist and the Funke Kuti's only son.

See Made's comment as he also celebrates his big day:

"Today a love story that began with two characters continues into one. Let the adventure begin."

See Funke Kuti's post:

Here's Made's post celebrating his big day:

See how netizens reacted to clips from Made and Inedoye's wedding

Here are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng:

@princessbase_:

"Iyawo afesona & Oko afesona! May our creator bless your union."

@chikauzoahu_:

"Bridgerton can’t write a better script. Congratulations my people."

@illblissgoretti:

"Congratulations To my adorable lovebirds. Today we celebrate your union. God bless you two."

@funmi.moh:

"The Duke and his Duchcess Congratulations, once again."

@theonlychigul:

"Today....UBUNTUnization of two GB hesrts❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ as fresh as the dew that comes every morning, so may their love be."

@itshelenpaul:

"Wow.... So adorable. Congratulations."

@umelo.patricia:

"Awww congratulations to them. Their union shall be solid and all the supernatural marital blessings shall be their portion Amen."

@funlolafar:

"Yayyyyyyy The best news!!! Congratulations Mumager."

@yewandeadebutu:

"Congratulations Funke it’s the Lord’s doing and it’s marvelous in our sight."

@realsolakuti:

"This is so beautiful. I now have a daughter in law. Thank you @madekuti. May you both experience a true and lasting friendship and endless love."

Photos of Made Kuti proposing to his girlfriend Inedoye goes viral

Legit.ng recalls reporting when clips of Made proposing to his longtime babe, Inedoye, made the headlines.

The young Grammy-nominated singer created a bit of a buzz on social media when he shared clips of the surreal moment on his handle.

The 27-year-old shared a photo of his girlfriend's emotional reaction after he popped the question to her.

Source: Legit.ng