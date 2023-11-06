Nigerian singer Mr Eazi sparked another round of online conversation around his union with his fiance

Legit.ng reported that Femi Otedola marked his 61st birthday on October 5, and it was a lavish event with family and friends

Celebrating the billionaire's birthday, the Afro-fusion star hinted at his upgraded love affair with the billionaire's daughter, Temi

Nigerian singer and music executive Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, has subtly confirmed his marriage to Temi Otedola, the daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola.

Recall Legit.ng reported that Temi fueled rumours that they had secretly tied the knot when she called him "my husband" in a post she made online to announce his new music project.

Mr Eazi tries hard to reveal his marriage with Temi Otedola Credit: @mreazi

In a birthday note to his billionaire father-in-law, Femi Otedola, Mr Eazi hinted that he and the actress were now married.

Sharing a picture of himself with the wealthy philanthropist, the singer highlighted their fashion style. Mr Eazi wrote:

"I only wear white when I'm with the Father Inlaw! Happy Birthday Sir @realFemiOtedola."

See his post below:

Mr Eazi's post sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

@Stazingar:

"The court is where the judge is. That sleeveless you're wearing is insulting and it messed up the picture.There are places one shouldn't wear sleeveless to.

@thepoetpreneur:

"Why can't you sit beside him abi you be bodyguard ni, Mr. Eazi."

@abazwhyllzz:

"As I see this post for TikTok I been think say na Otedola and im bodyguard,omoo."

@Geraldgzus:

"You have been have since morning buh it's now your wishes are coming in...itz because of no yacht celebration."

@GIDKKING:

"E be like you still dey owe Bride Price. Otedola no smile at all for this picture."

@CocornaCol:

"From taking a 1/4 second look it's easy to admit: DAD$ LOADED & has good taste."

How Femi Otedola celebrated his 60th birthday

Recall that in 2022, Legit.ng reported how Femi Otedola celebrated his 60th birthday on a N2.2 billion yacht.

The billionaire set the internet on fire by reportedly splurging to rent Aristotle Onassis' Christina O super luxury yacht that will sail for three weeks on the Mediterranean Sea.

Counting down to his big celebration, Otedola took to his Instagram page with a post of several photos showing off moments with his family.

Source: Legit.ng