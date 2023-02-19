Former BBNaija housemate Frodd is finally off the market as he tied the knot with his woman in a beautiful traditional ceremony

Videos making the rounds on social media captured the scene at the ceremony where friends and family joined the newlyweds in celebrating

BBNaija fans and supporters have also showered congratulatory messages and words of prayers on Frodd and his wife

It is indeed a beautiful moment of celebration for former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Frodd, who just tied the knot.

The reality star married his beautiful woman in a colourful traditional wedding ceremony on Saturday, February 18.

Obi Cubana, others celebs storm BBNaija Frodd's traditional wedding ceremony. Photo: @callme_frodd

The new husband happily took to his Instagram page with a video showing fans his outfit for the special ceremony.

Another clip captured the moment Frodd and his wife walked hand in hand in front of family members and close friends who came out to celebrate with them.

Billionaire, Obi Cubana, was among popular figures who showed up for the BBNaija star.

Congratulatory messages pour in for the newlyweds

glitzlingerie said:

"Frodd will make a great husband....he loves deeply."

kinsroyal said:

"Congratulations ! If you’re seeing this Post. God will align you with your perfect half in Jesus mighty name."

joyydavis said:

"Congratulations my mom’s favorite house mate. More wins."

princess_shally2 said:

"Congratulations..He was my favourite during their set of BBN…I never joined a group before but I did because of him and I contributed money for his vote…I was so rooting for him."

officialozo_ said:

"Congratulations bro many more blessings."

chubbystew said:

"Congratulations to him."

official_queen_estty said:

"Awwwnnn congratulations Odogwu."

BBNaija's Frodd acquires new home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Frodd became a house owner days after his engagement party .

To celebrate his new accomplishment, the reality TV star hosted family and friends in his new home.

The video shared on social media spotted Frodd in a jolly mood with his new fiancee and a view of his Maybach car.

"Wow I’m so happy for him. Frodd has joined upper echelon category. hard work pays and I’m happy he found the true love of his life," a fan wrote while congratulating him.

